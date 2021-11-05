By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Vikings

Ravens' record in games immediately following a bye during the John Harbaugh era. It's tied for the second-best mark in the league since 2008, only trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3).
Straight games Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have won against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. It's the NFL's longest active streak and the third-longest non-conference winning streak for a quarterback to begin their career since the 1970 merger, only trailing Bobby Hebert (15) and Ken Stabler (12).
Career touchdowns for Lamar Jackson entering Sunday's game (78 passing, 21 rushing), one short of the 100-touchdown milestone
Combined touchdowns scored between Minnesota and Baltimore in the final 125 seconds of the teams' last meeting at M&T Bank Stadium in 2013. The Ravens prevailed, 29-26, when Joe Flacco found Marlon Brown for a 9-yard touchdown with four seconds remaining.
Combined touchdown catches by TE Mark Andrews (20) and WR Marquise Brown (21), marking the NFL's second most by a TE-WR duo since 2019. Only Travis Kelce (20) and Tyreek Hill (28) have combined for more (48).
An NFL-high punt returns gaining 20+ yards by Devin Duvernay, who ranks No. 1 in the league with a 16.9 punt return average.
Quarterback pressures by outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, ranking first among all NFL rookies.
NFL wide receivers who have averaged 15+ yards per reception (minimum of 100 catches) since 2020, including Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Kirk Cousins' career record against the Ravens, with both wins coming as a member of Washington. Cousins has thrown two touchdowns to one interception and has a QB rating of 95.7.
Rushing yards per game this season by Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, the fourth-best mark in the NFL.