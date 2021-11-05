By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Vikings

Nov 05, 2021 at 01:52 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110521-BTN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Brandon Williams
BTN-1

Ravens' record in games immediately following a bye during the John Harbaugh era. It's tied for the second-best mark in the league since 2008, only trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3).

BTN-2

Straight games Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have won against NFC opponents, dating back to Week 13 of 2018 at Atlanta. It's the NFL's longest active streak and the third-longest non-conference winning streak for a quarterback to begin their career since the 1970 merger, only trailing Bobby Hebert (15) and Ken Stabler (12).

BTN-3

Career touchdowns for Lamar Jackson entering Sunday's game (78 passing, 21 rushing), one short of the 100-touchdown milestone

BTN-4

Combined touchdowns scored between Minnesota and Baltimore in the final 125 seconds of the teams' last meeting at M&T Bank Stadium in 2013. The Ravens prevailed, 29-26, when Joe Flacco found Marlon Brown for a 9-yard touchdown with four seconds remaining.

BTN-5

Combined touchdown catches by TE Mark Andrews (20) and WR Marquise Brown (21), marking the NFL's second most by a TE-WR duo since 2019. Only Travis Kelce (20) and Tyreek Hill (28) have combined for more (48).

BTN-4

An NFL-high punt returns gaining 20+ yards by Devin Duvernay, who ranks No. 1 in the league with a 16.9 punt return average.

BTN-7

Quarterback pressures by outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, ranking first among all NFL rookies.

BTN-8

NFL wide receivers who have averaged 15+ yards per reception (minimum of 100 catches) since 2020, including Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

BTN-9

Kirk Cousins' career record against the Ravens, with both wins coming as a member of Washington. Cousins has thrown two touchdowns to one interception and has a QB rating of 95.7.

BTN-10

Rushing yards per game this season by Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

