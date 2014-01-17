Byrne Identity: Grandpa Joe Dies As Coach Harbaugh Seeks New Coaches





Grandpa Joe Dies As Coach Harbaugh Seeks New Coaches

John Harbaugh can grind with the best of them.

He can be at his desk at midnight, back at 5 a.m. … And, he can do it over and over again for months at a time.

He's attacking the hiring of some new coaches, especially the offensive coordinator, with his typical fervor. He has spent hours interviewing candidates, while initiating and receiving calls about these coaches.

But, for a good portion of today, John was with his mom, Jackie, in Cleveland as they buried Jackie's father, Grandpa Joe. The head coach and his wife, Ingrid, were on a plane early this morning and joined family for a salute to Joe Cipiti, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 98.

Grandpa Joe was born in St. Agata on the island of Sicily on the southern tip of Italy. He and his parents came to the United States in 1920 when Joe was 5 years old. He became a mechanic and then owned and operated the Cipiti Nursery for 35 years.

Ravens players knew Grandpa Joe, who attended both games and practices through the years.

"Grandpa Joe, look at you. You look better than your grandson, John," Jacoby Jones shouted at the delightful senior a year ago.

Coach Harbaugh enjoyed his grandfather and went out of his way to let him taste the NFL life. And Harbs shared stories with the team about Grandpa Joe, giving updates to the team in December about his health as the feisty old man fought to stay alive.

"They say Grandpa Joe wasn't supposed to make it through the night, but he stayed alive to watch us win today. He had not eaten for days, but woke up this morning, ate some food and wanted to see you play. He's not giving up, and neither are we," Harbaugh told the team after we beat the Lions in that memorable Monday night thriller.

Harbs shared memories of visiting Grandpa Joe's nursery and fruit stand on Cleveland's east side when he and his younger brother, Jim, and sister, Joanie, would "drive a little tractor." One of the brothers – the one who wears the $8 khakis – might have driven over some newly-planted saplings. Not sure if Grandpa Joe ever discovered how those young trees met their demise.

Grandpa Joe went to high school with some friends who joined Bugsy Siegel in the early development stage of the famed Las Vegas strip. They offered Joe an opportunity to buy a piece of land in Vegas. "Tell him about how we could all be rich if you bought the land on the strip for just a few dollars, Grandpa Joe," Coach Harbaugh said a few years ago on a Mr. Cipiti visit. Grandpa Joe smiled: "What was I going to do with some sand in Nevada?"