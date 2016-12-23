Byrne Identity: The Difference Between Winning And Losing In Pittsburgh Is Gigantic

That's what we're dealing with. That's how my mind works. That's what makes it hard to sleep this week. It's what winning this game in Pittsburgh means. It can't be sugarcoated. That's what the head coach, assistant coaches, and all the players are fighting for on Sunday. We win, and you, the fans, get to puff out your chests a little. You get to harass the relative or friend who said the Ravens couldn't do it – or that person you know who loves the black and gold.

"When you dream of being in the NFL, you dream of going into hostile environments in high-pressure situations, where a lot is on the line, and people are into it. You picture going into a place and playing in front of 70,000 people that hate you. That is what makes it fun. You dream of those situations, being part of them, and coming through in the moment. There are not too many feelings in this world better than winning an NFL game. And, that gets amplified when you get to silence a crowd."

- Quarterback Joe Flacco

All of our energy, all of our intelligence, every ounce of power we have is focused on one thing – beat those Pittsburgh Steelers – that nasty group trying to break our hearts. The Steelers win, and all the commentators, the columnists, ESPN experts – they'll all shout out: the Ravens came up short, they were stupid. They were shortsighted. They FAILED!

That's how the pressure feels for me. I will hate it if we lose. This is what we do for a living. This is how we feed our families. Winning is how we keep our jobs and live happily ever after.