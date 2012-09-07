Byrne Identity: We Loved Art Modell

Sep 07, 2012 at 11:44 AM
07_BI_Modell_news.jpg


We Loved Art Modell

The caller ID said David Modell. It was just before 7 on Wednesday morning.

"This can't be good," I told my wife Sally.

"The doctors say Art probably won't make it through the day. Do you want to come say goodbye? I'm inviting Ozzie, too," David said.

Art Modell, founder of the Ravens, was on his back with most of his face covered by a ventilator mask. Ozzie sat on his right side holding his hand. Michel, David's wife, held his other hand and talked gently into Art's left ear.

"His eyes opened. He recognizes your voice," Michel said to me.

I had to catch my balance. This is the man who hired me in 1981 and embraced my family in a way that we never expected. He knew our four children's names, knew what they were doing and sincerely cared about us.

We weren't alone in that regard.

"You can talk to him. We think he's hearing everything. He's moving his lips a little, trying to communicate," David encouraged.

I got close to Art's left ear, holding his arm and hand in mine. I told him I loved him and that I could never thank him enough for what he had done for me and my family. I asked who was going to keep me laughing if he left and then I told him that he had to stay for Monday's game. His eyes seemed to light up.

As soon as John Harbaugh heard, he said: "I'm coming down there." For four years we had all watched John say goodbye to Art with a kiss on the cheek and the phrase, "I love you."

Steve Bisciotti arrived. He held Art's right hand, talked to him and cried.

Harbs didn't come alone. In practice clothes, John came around the hospital corridor followed by Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Haloti Ngata and Terrell Suggs. Tears swelled in David Modell's eyes. "He loves all of you," David said.

Coach Harbaugh kissed Art and began talking. Art's eyes opened wide. "I told him how much I loved him. How much the players loved him. I assured him that he would see the best of us Monday night."

Ray stepped up, put his head on Art's chest and then moved closer to Art's left ear. Ray spoke to the former Ravens owner for over four minutes and then knelt on the tile floor and prayed silently for a few more minutes. Haloti, who has already seen the death of his parents, was next, followed by Ed and then Sizzle – all grabbing part of Art and talking in his ear.

Powerful men talking to a dying hero … and friend.

After Harbs and the players left, I returned to the room and found Ozzie massaging Art's left hand. (I've known Ozzie since 1981 when he was early into his Hall of Fame NFL career. I have never – never – heard Oz talk about his athletic prowess.) After encouraging Art to hang in there and reminding him how much everybody loves him, Oz moved closer to Art's face and said: "I want you to feel what good hands feel like." That brought a smile to my face. "I was just trying to make him smile," Oz explained.

Ozzie and I left early in the afternoon, and Steve stayed. "Steve went to a doctor's appointment and came back after that," David said. "He told me he would stay until my brother arrived. What a good man," the younger Modell offered. (John Modell, Art's younger son, arrived from California around 6 p.m.)

Art And Steve

The two Ravens owners clearly liked each other, and Steve, like many of us this week, said that he loved Art Modell. They made each other laugh, enjoyed their friendship, and Steve clearly viewed Art as a mentor.

Yesterday morning, after we learned Art Modell had died at 4 a.m., I mentioned to Steve how much his hospital visits meant to the younger Modells. Steve said: "I didn't want to say goodbye to Art. I wanted to be in his presence."

"Did you say goodbye?" I asked Steve. "Yes."

"Would you be willing to share what you said when you said goodbye?" The owner hesitated and said: "I guess I'm okay, but this is not about me, it's about Art."

When Steve Bisciotti, who served a four-year apprenticeship under Art Modell as the Ravens minority owner from 2000 through 2003, said his goodbye to his friend and NFL mentor, he said: "Don't go – I don't know if I can do this without you."

One "Art" Story

I've been asked to tell Art Modell stories this week. There are lots. Here's one, and I hope no one is offended by this.

One of Art's head coaches in Cleveland was Sam Rutigliano, an excellent coach with a gift for clever words. After a significant loss, Sam told the media: "There are 800 million Chinese who didn't even know we played today. We'll get over this."

It was the second time Sam had used that phrase after a tough loss over a four-year period.

The next day, after Art read the story and saw the quote, he called me. He was not happy, but he always had his humor. Sternly, Art said: "You tell your head coach that there may be 800 million Chinese who don't care that we lost yesterday, but there is one Jew in Cleveland who cares a lot."

Smile when you think of Art.

Let's beat the Bengals. Talk with you next week.

Kevin

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Appreciates Respect He Gets From Tom Brady

Lamar Jackson does hip wiggle to show he's feeling no pain. Kyle Hamilton takes a 'big step' with his performance against the Browns. Red zone improvement is the biggest offensive change that Jackson wants to see.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 7 vs. Browns

Gus Edwards' power has not diminished. Patrick Queen is a run-stopping rocket. The trick play with Lamar Jackson should have been a touchdown.

news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Sets NFL Record as Bengals Keep Pace With Ravens

Steelers reportedly won't trade Chase Claypool 'barring a shift'. There was angry yelling between players in Cleveland's locker room following the loss to Baltimore.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 7 vs. Browns

Gus Edwards played about a third of the snaps but had his number called often. Patrick Mekari's versatility came up big. Justin Houston made the most of just 16 snaps.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Buccaneers TNF

Here's how to tune into Thursday night's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers on Amazon Prime.

news

Late for Work 10/24: Ravens 'Survive' in Win Over Browns

Media credits special teams for "saving the day." Fourth down decisions by Head Coach John Harbaugh aren't questioned after both were successful on Sunday.

news

What the Browns Said After Loss to Ravens

The Browns were not happy with the officiating. Cleveland defenders talk about their approach against Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews.

news

The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens Win Over Browns

The Ravens found a way to win, even if it was still scary. Gus Edwards is the hammer the Ravens needed. The passing offense needs more solutions when Mark Andrews isn't it.

news

Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Rolls in His Return

Scoring two touchdowns in his first game since returning from knee surgery, Gus "The Bus" Edwards was ready to roll.

news

Malik Harrison's Face Makes Game-Saving Block As Ravens Survive Fourth Quarter

Malik Harrison made a big special teams play to preserve Baltimore's 23-20 victory, blocking a potential game-tying field goal that deflected off his facemask.

news

Ravens Break Out 'Brilliant' Trick Play With Mark Andrews Toss to Lamar Jackson

The Ravens practiced a toss play to Lamar Jackson for about a month before executing it against the Browns.

news

J.K. Dobbins' Knee Procedure Is to 'Speed Up' Recovery Process

Running back J.K. Dobbins was placed on injured reserve Saturday, but is hopeful that a knee procedure will help him return to action later this season.

Find Tickets
Advertising