C.J. Mosley and Marshal Yanda's Returns Going As Planned

Aug 01, 2017 at 07:39 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01_InjuryReport_YandaMosley_news.jpg


The Ravens have had a rough start to the 2017 season on the injury front.

But when it comes to two of the team's Pro Bowlers – linebacker C.J. Mosley and guard Marshal Yanda – their recoveries from offseason shoulder surgeries are, thankfully, going just as planned.

After not practicing at all during the team's organized team activities or minicamp, Mosley has been a full participant in* *training camp.

He said he's still trying to get back into football shape – and will shed some pounds, according to Linebackers Coach Don Martindale – but isn't feeling much rust.

"It feels good now, no pain," Mosley said Tuesday. "I'm out there going full speed."

Mosley said he knew he injured his shoulder toward the end of last season but just played through it before getting offseason surgery.

"This is my third surgery, so I kind of know when my shoulder is messed up or not," he said, adding that the surgeries have been on different shoulders.

Mosley has only missed two games during his three-year NFL career (both last year due to a hamstring injury), but has grinded through various ailments, including to his wrist. He said his personal goal this year is to stay healthy the entire season.

Yanda missed three games last season because of his shoulder, but switched from right to left guard to finish the year. He had only missed two starts over the previous seven years.

Like Mosley, Yanda didn't participate in any offseason camps. Unlike Mosley, Yanda is being eased back into action during training camp. He's gradually turning up the intensity each day* *in individual drills but leaving the field for full-team work.

"I'm feeling good. Things are going as planned," Yanda said.

"You have to understand that it's part of the process. You don't just want to jump right back in. I don't want to be ripping it right out of the gate; you want it to kind of be a gradual progression."

Yanda was asked whether he's going to play in any preseason games, and he didn't give a direct yes or no answer. He likely won't see much action if he does suit up at all.

The Ravens feel comfortable letting the 32-year-old, six-time Pro Bowler come back slowly while getting a better look at some of the team's younger offensive linemen.

"I still need to sharpen my craft," Yanda said. "Obviously, when you don't play football for seven or eight months, you still have to get back to doing stuff every day. … I'm still going to need some work before the regular season."

