C.J. Mosley Gets Pick-Six Redemption

Oct 28, 2017 at 06:46 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

28_CJMosleyRedemption_news.jpg


C.J. Mosley had flashbacks as has ran down the field Thursday night hoping to return an interception for a touchdown.

The Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker thought back to last year's game against the Washington Redskins, where he fumbled a near pick-six trying to reach the football across the pylon for a touchdown. Instead of scoring, Mosley fumbled out of the back of the end zone to give Washington the football.

The Redskins came back to win that game, and to make it even worse, Mosley pulled his hamstring on the play and had to miss the next two games.

"That last one hurt me," Mosley said after the 40-0 victory. "I was like, 'I'm not about to fumble this.'"

Mosley showed as he neared the end zone that he learned his lesson from last season. He hopped over a tackle attempt by an offensive lineman, and then put two hands tightly on the football as running back Jay Ajayi ran down the field to make the tackle.

Mosley clutched the* *ball and tumbled into the end zone after the tackle attempt by Ajayi, capping off a 63-yard touchdown that was the first pick-six of his career.

"I saw [on] the 'Jumbotron,' I saw Ajayi come in so I went, 'Yeah, I don't care if I score or not, I'm making sure I'm not fumbling the ball,'" Mosley said. "It was just a good play. You know, right place at the right time."

The play continued a stellar all-around season for Mosley, who leads the NFL with 68 tackles, and also has two interceptions, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Rise to As High As No. 5

The Ravens moved up in all of the major power rankings after their impressive win in New England.

news

Late for Work 9/28: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen One of the Best QB Combos in NFL Draft History

Bill Belichick's game plan was focused on stopping Rashod Bateman. Jackson continues to destroy blitz narrative. The Ravens have the No. 1 offense and special teams, based on metrics.

news

Ravens Add Veteran Outside Linebacker and Guard to Practice Squad

A former second-round pick, Jeremiah Attaochu has 20.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons. Zack Johnson is a big-bodied guard.

news

Devin Duvernay Is 'Flourishing' as Ravens' All-Around Weapon

The Ravens were pumped to get Devin Duvernay in the 2020 draft, and they're reaping the rewards this season.

news

Late for Work 9/27: Lamar Jackson Emerges As Pace-Setter in MVP Race

Ravens could use a third cornerback to emerge. The Ravens are a home underdog against the Bills this Sunday.

news

News & Notes: Daniel Faalele, Travis Jones Impress in First Extensive Action

Greg Roman is keeping defenses on their toes. The Ravens aim to clean up QB runs before facing Josh Allen. Harbaugh talks about Jerry Rosburg landing in Denver.

news

Jason Pierre-Paul Officially Signs One-Year Deal

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who has 91 ½ career sacks would help boost the Ravens pass rush.

news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Avoids Major Injury in Car Crash

Bengals get first win ahead of big Thursday night game vs. Dolphins. The Steelers are struggling offensively, but their porous run defense is a major issue.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 3 vs. Patriots

Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins practically split reps. Kyle Hamilton gets the team's highest grade.

news

Late for Work 9/26: Players-Only Meeting Helps Ravens Defense Get Redemption

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman praised for play calling and adjustments. Ravens offense 'the scariest version' we've seen. Calais Campbell hopes for the best for injured Patriots QB Mac Jones.

news

What the Patriots Said After Loss to Ravens

Head Coach Bill Belichick talks about Lamar Jackson's running, Matthew Judon talks about trying to tackle Jackson, and Devin McCourty breaks down the Ravens offense.

news

J.K. Dobbins Feels 'Blessed' Being Back in Action

Making his long-awaited return from a major knee injury, running back J.K. Dobbins made an immediate impact.

Find Tickets
Advertising