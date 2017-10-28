C.J. Mosley Gets Pick-Six Redemption



C.J. Mosley had flashbacks as has ran down the field Thursday night hoping to return an interception for a touchdown.

The Ravens Pro Bowl linebacker thought back to last year's game against the Washington Redskins, where he fumbled a near pick-six trying to reach the football across the pylon for a touchdown. Instead of scoring, Mosley fumbled out of the back of the end zone to give Washington the football.

The Redskins came back to win that game, and to make it even worse, Mosley pulled his hamstring on the play and had to miss the next two games.

"That last one hurt me," Mosley said after the 40-0 victory. "I was like, 'I'm not about to fumble this.'"

Mosley showed as he neared the end zone that he learned his lesson from last season. He hopped over a tackle attempt by an offensive lineman, and then put two hands tightly on the football as running back Jay Ajayi ran down the field to make the tackle.

Mosley clutched the* *ball and tumbled into the end zone after the tackle attempt by Ajayi, capping off a 63-yard touchdown that was the first pick-six of his career.

"I saw [on] the 'Jumbotron,' I saw Ajayi come in so I went, 'Yeah, I don't care if I score or not, I'm making sure I'm not fumbling the ball,'" Mosley said. "It was just a good play. You know, right place at the right time."