C.J. Mosley on Track to Return at Start of Training Camp





The Ravens have a notable absence in the middle of the defense during this week's minicamp, as Pro Bowl middle linebacker C.J. Mosley continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

Mosley hasn't practiced during any of the offseason workouts, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said the fourth-year linebacker is still "on track" to return for the start of training camp.

"From what I am told, he will be out there the first day of training camp," Harbaugh said.

Getting Mosley back on the field will certainly be welcomed news for the Ravens. He's a leader of the defense and makes the calls to the rest of the unit. He's coming off his second Pro Bowl season where he had 92 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed.

In other injury news, Harbaugh said that wide receiver Michael Campanaro (toe) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (hamstring) should both return in time for the starting of training camp.

Campanaro suffered his injury in practice two weeks ago and the Ravens knew he wouldn't return in time for minicamp.

"He is supposed to be ready well before training camp to be full speed," Harbaugh said. "He will get a chance to condition and get himself ready to go."

Gillmore also tweaked his hamstring during Organized Team Activities and did not practice* *Tuesday during minicamp.

"I do not think it is real serious as far as I know," Harbaugh said. "He should be ready for training camp, easily."