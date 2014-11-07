C.J. Mosley's Next Step: Improving Coverage





Bell finished with five catches for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also drew a pass interference call on Mosley. Bell's touchdown was Pittsburgh's first score of the game, and it came with Mosley in tight coverage.

The biggest hurdle for Mosley in improving as a coverage linebacker is adjusting to the way offenses play in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees pointed to the fact that the college game is much different in how offenses are structured, and Mosley is learning on the fly.

"In college ball it's not really a drop-back game anymore," Pees said. "Everything is kind of off the option reads and play-actions and all that kind of stuff."

Inside linebackers that play every down are a rare breed in the NFL. They need to have the size to shake off tackles from offensive linemen, and the speed to run with running backs or tight ends. Mosley has proven he has the ability of a three-down linebacker, and he's played more defensive snaps than any other player on the team.

His focus now is to continue fine tuning his game, and the Ravens are confident that will come with time.