Calais Campbell Announces He's Not Retiring

Campbell has made it clear that he wants to reach the 100-sack milestone. He currently sits at 99.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell is coming off another strong season in 2022 with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits while playing 14 games. He has been one of the NFL's most durable players, never missing more than four games in any season, and he again finished the year healthy.

Campbell is playing well, still loves the game, and is on a winning team. His return to the defensive line keeps Baltimore's already dangerous defense loaded up front. The Ravens were one of the toughest teams in the league to run on last year, and if Campbell had retired, it would have been a created a sizeable hole.

Campbell also made it clear during his time on the Super Bowl media set that he wants to continue playing with Lamar Jackson.

"Lamar Jackson is a phenomenal quarterback. He needs to stay in Baltimore. He can't go anywhere else," Campbell said. "He needs to play his whole career in Baltimore. The man is a legend. He carries himself like a professional. He's maturing, he's growing. I love playing for him.