Calais Campbell Announces He's Not Retiring

Feb 12, 2023 at 09:40 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Campbell

For a second straight year, Calais Campbell announced at the Super Bowl that he intends to keep playing.

Campbell, 36, is entering his 16th season and is under contract with the Ravens. He has a salary-cap hit of $9.44, per Spotrac.

"I'm coming back, baby," Campbell said on "NFL Gameday" before Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Campbell badly wants to reach another Super Bowl. He went to one as a rookie in 2009, when his Arizona Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Campbell has made it clear that he wants to reach the 100-sack milestone. He currently sits at 99.

A six-time Pro Bowler, Campbell is coming off another strong season in 2022 with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits while playing 14 games. He has been one of the NFL's most durable players, never missing more than four games in any season, and he again finished the year healthy.

Campbell is playing well, still loves the game, and is on a winning team. His return to the defensive line keeps Baltimore's already dangerous defense loaded up front. The Ravens were one of the toughest teams in the league to run on last year, and if Campbell had retired, it would have been a created a sizeable hole.

Campbell also made it clear during his time on the Super Bowl media set that he wants to continue playing with Lamar Jackson.

"Lamar Jackson is a phenomenal quarterback. He needs to stay in Baltimore. He can't go anywhere else," Campbell said. "He needs to play his whole career in Baltimore. The man is a legend. He carries himself like a professional. He's maturing, he's growing. I love playing for him.

"When we're on the football field and we know Lamar Jackson is back there at quarterback, we believe we can beat anybody. We can't just put anybody back there and expect to be a great football team."

