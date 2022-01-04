Calais Campbell: Chasing Greatness to the End

"Sometimes when you're a leader, you have to show that in front of the entire team," Campbell said. "When I was young, I always had uncertainly speaking in front of the team. I was like, 'Damn, I've got to speak?' As I got older, I realized that if I had something to say that's going to help us win a football game, I have to say something."

Campbell has set himself up with plenty of options for whenever his career ends. He has contemplated working in television as a sports analyst, writing movie scripts or acting, as well as various business ventures. He will definitely continue his philanthropic work.

But this season isn't done yet, and the Ravens aren't done either. Sunday could be the last NFL game for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and Campbell would love to send Roethlisberger off by sacking him a few times and helping the Ravens win. Campbell's mind and body have been tested this season, but his spirit has never been broken.

"It has to be the craziest season I've ever been a part of, just with the ups and downs and the highs and lows," Campbell said. "Three of our last five games have been one-point games, and it's tough. We're fighting hard. We're leaving it all out there, putting ourselves in a position to win, but we're just not getting it done right now.