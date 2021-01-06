Calais Campbell Embraces Challenge of Derrick Henry

After Henry amassed 195 yards on 30 carries during Baltimore's 28-12 playoff loss to Tennessee last season, the Ravens addressed their front seven in the offseason. They added two veterans to its defensive line, Campbell and Derek Wolfe, and drafted linemen Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, along with inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison.

In November, the Ravens faced Tennessee without Campbell and Williams, two key pieces to their run defense. But they're both back, and Sunday's playoff game is the kind of battle that Campbell was brought to Baltimore for.

Head Coach John Harbaugh knows that Campbell is a unique player who can be a difference-maker, and he looked healthy in Sunday's 38-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It looks like's physically he's back," Harbaugh said. "He's a very strong, very agile big man. He can move laterally, he can extend, he can get off blocks, of course he takes up a lot of space. He's a very athletic guy for a man his size and he knows how to play. He knows how to play the schemes, plays very hard. So he's definitely a factor, a big factor."

For Campbell, now in his 13th season, there isn't time to waste. In 2008-2009, Campbell went to the Super Bowl as a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals, who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. But he hasn't been back since, and this is only the sixth time in Campbell's career that he has been to the playoffs.

Some teams don't like to talk about their Super Bowl aspirations out loud, but the Ravens have been straightforward about their goal from the beginning of the season. Campbell likes that approach, and he's at the stage of his career where few other goals matter.

"I think you have to have confidence," Campbell said. "It's going to be hard work, it's not going to be easy. There's a quote hanging up on the wall, 'We have what it takes, and it's going to take all we have.' We have all the pieces in place to be successful, from being able to run the ball, play physical, talented defense.

"In the playoffs, especially on the road in the playoffs, you have to be able to run the ball, play great defense, bring your special teams. That's kind of been the formula throughout history."

What the Ravens haven't shown in their two most recent games against Tennessee, however, is a formula to control Henry. That's a major reason why Campbell is with the Ravens, and in his mind, what has happened in the past will be different than what happens Sunday.

"We know we can handle any of the tough circumstances that we face," Campbell said. "It's been quite a journey. But I feel like we're battle-tested. We've been through tough times and we came out the other side. I feel like we can start playing our best football.