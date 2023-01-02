Calais Campbell Inactive, Charlie Kolar Making Debut vs. Steelers

Jan 01, 2023 at 07:11 PM
Veteran defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) is out for Sunday Night Football against the Steelers and will miss his second straight game.

Campbell tested his game during pregame warmups in front of the team's medical staff, but he will sit out another week and remain at 99 sacks for his career.

With Campbell out, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game to add defensive line depth behind Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones and Brent Urban.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is active and will make his NFL debut, joining the rotation with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Josh Oliver.

Kolar underwent sports hernia surgery in early August and was cleared to practice Oct. 18. The fourth-round pick (128th overall) was one of two tight ends drafted by the Ravens, who also selected Likely in the fourth round (139th overall). Kolar was impressive during spring and summer workouts prior to his injury, after a productive career at Iowa State, where he had 168 catches, 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns during his four-year career.

Backup safety Geno Stone (hamstring) is active after returning to practice Friday on a limited basis. Stone will be available on special teams where he is one of the unit's primary contributors.

Lamar Jackson (knee) and Marcus Peters (calf) were ruled out on Friday, meaning Jackson will miss his fourth straight game while Peters will miss his second straight. Also inactive for the Ravens are tight end Nick Boyle (illness), running back Kenyan Drake, offensive lineman Trystan Colon and rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo. Reserve guard Ben Cleveland is active.

For the Steelers, starting defensive end Larry Ogunjobi (toe) and starting inside linebacker Myles Jack (groin) are both active after being listed as questionable. Backup defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday. Also inactive for the Steelers are quarterback Mason Rudolph, linebacker Malik Reed, guard Kendrick Green, linebacker Tae Crowder and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

