News & Notes: How the Ravens Plan to Fill Calais Campbell's Shoes

There's no replacing Calais Campbell in Baltimore. First, there aren't many human beings like him on Earth. Second, he's a potential Hall of Fame player and leader.

But with Campbell now in Atlanta, Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald has the framework of the plan he'll deploy to make up for losing the veteran defensive lineman.

"Obviously, we love Calais," Macdonald said Wednesday as the Ravens continued Football School. "I don't think you look at it like we're trying to replace him. There's things that he does that not a lot of people can do on the field.

"There's things that will get piece-wised that we bring, whether it's interior rush or playing kind of all across the line early downs. We have the guys to do it. We have a great young core D-lineman."

Macdonald called it a "great opportunity" for Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington, two defensive tackles heading into their fourth seasons. Macdonald said it will specifically be an opportunity to "step up their interior pass rush game."

Madubuike tied Campbell for the second-most sacks on the team last year (5.5) and will likely keep keeps ascending. Washington was one of the team's breakout players last season, as he played in 17 games (nine starts) and had 49 tackles and one sack.

Another candidate is mammoth 6-foot-4, 334-pound defensive tackle Travis Jones, who was slowed by a knee injury early in his rookie season, but still played in 15 games (three starts) and made 24 tackles and a sack. Macdonald said Jones is "looking really good out there."

Outside of those three young players, Macdonald also expects to be creative in filling the gap.

"Like you know, we're flexible with personnel groups, so we could sub it out, put in another outside 'backer body," he said. "[We] could put a DB body on the game inside 'backer. So it's flexible at this point."