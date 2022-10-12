Calais Campbell Wants Grass Fields, NFLPA Collecting Data to Make Pitch

After the Ravens' Week 1 game at MetLife Stadium, Head Coach John Harbaugh said this about turf surfaces:

"Everybody in this league should do everything they can to put the best surface out there. How much is invested in the players who go out there and play? Our league really is — it's a player-driven league. And we want those guys to have the best of the best, especially surfaces to play on ... That turf [at MetLife] was matted down, it was packed down, it was a little tight. Maybe that's how it's supposed to be, I don't know. But that's what I saw. It was a little tough."

Heading into Sunday's game, Harbaugh and the Ravens have bigger things to worry about than the turf. The Giants are 4-1 and post a stiff challenge to a Baltimore team coming off a big win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Ravens veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell is a leading voice with the NFLPA, and it's a long-term project he is working on. Campbell said the NFLPA is working to collect data behind their claims that turf is more dangerous to player health than grass so they can make a pitch to the NFL to standardize fields.