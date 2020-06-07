Calais Campbell: We Need to Make Sure Change Happens Now

After joining the Ravens this offseason in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Campbell said a top priority would be finding ways to make a difference in Baltimore. He started last month by making a $10,000 donation through his CRC foundation to provide laptops for Baltimore students who are particularly in need due to the pandemic.

Now Floyd's death and the protests that followed have brought more of society's problems into full view. Campbell's eyes are wide open. He hopes the days since Floyd's death will eventually lead to a better America for all.

"As a black man in America, we are taught at a young age that you could lose your life anytime you have interaction with a police officer," Campbell said. "Because of the Police Athletic League and through sports, I've developed some incredible relationships with police officers. I have a very strong respect for the police force and the job they have to do. You really risk your life to go out there and protect and serve. But at the same time, that's a responsibility that has to have the ultimate level of accountability. You can't make mistakes with that kind of responsibility.