Calais Campbell Will Stress Staying Distanced and Safe to Teammates

The NFL and the NFLPA have been meeting for weeks, working to establish protocols for the opening of training camps. Once players report to facilities and are tested, they will face the challenge of avoiding the coronavirus as they prepare for the season. Avoiding social situations could be more challenging for some players, but Campbell says it's imperative to think about your teammates when making decisions.

"It's really going to be an honor system," Campbell said. "We're going to do what we have to do and we're going to try. Hopefully we can get through the whole season. You have dads who have kids who are at school that you have to worry about. Sometimes mom works and is out of the house. Sometimes guys just want to go out to a restaurant. If you have a friend that comes by, you have to worry about wherever they've been. It's going to be a lot of moving parts. Hopefully, we can make it work, because I think this year could be very, very special."

After being traded to the Ravens from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, Campbell feels blessed to join a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. In his rookie season in 2008, Campbell reached Super Bowl XLIII with the Arizona Cardinals, but they were edged by the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23.

Campbell has never been back to the Super Bowl. After making the Pro Bowl five times and winning the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a Super Bowl ring remains the biggest achievement missing from Campbell's stellar career. He believes the Ravens have the talent to win a title, and does not want COVID-19 to rob him of a precious opportunity.