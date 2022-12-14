Calais Campbell Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Calais Campbell has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after blocking a 40-yard field goal in the Ravens' 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.
Campbell burst through the middle of the Steelers' line and got his hand up to block the fourth-quarter kick. It ultimately proved to be the difference in Baltimore's two-point win.
It was Campbell's ninth career field-goal block, which is the most by any active NFL player. He has the third-most blocks of any player since 2000.
It's the first time Campbell has been named a Special Teams Player of the Week. The six-time Pro Bowler, who is just one sack shy of the 100 career milestone, has won Defensive Player of the Week award twice (2019 and 2020).
Campbell's legacy will be as a defensive lineman, but his versatility on special teams sets him apart too.
"I think he's a Hall of Fame player. He's definitely a Hall of Fame field goal blocker, there's no doubt about that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin concurs, saying after the game, "We allowed a known legendary guy to block a kick."
Campbell celebrated his block with an old-school "raise the roof" move.
Campbell said Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton called an audible before the play and had Campbell line up in the A-gap between the long snapper and guard. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound defensive lineman bulldozed his way through the gap.
"He has a knack for penetrating the line," Harbaugh said. "He can slip around one of those blocks, and get his feet in the ground, and get up and use all six-foot-eight-plus when he does it. Plus, he kind of can find the ball a little.
"You guys don't notice this either – it has a lot to do with his wingspan – he plays wing on our field goal protection. So, he's playing two special teams phases, and he plays them both like we said last night – he plays those at a Hall of Fame level. He's the Hall of Fame wing too on field goal protection. So, [he is a] pretty versatile player."