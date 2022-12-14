Calais Campbell Wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Campbell said Ravens Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton called an audible before the play and had Campbell line up in the A-gap between the long snapper and guard. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound defensive lineman bulldozed his way through the gap.

"He has a knack for penetrating the line," Harbaugh said. "He can slip around one of those blocks, and get his feet in the ground, and get up and use all six-foot-eight-plus when he does it. Plus, he kind of can find the ball a little.