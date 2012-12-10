 Skip to main content
Caldwell Elevated To Offensive Coordinator

Dec 10, 2012 at 04:15 AM

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has elevated Jim Caldwell to offensive coordinator and relieved Cam Cameron of his duties, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Here is a statement from coach Harbaugh:

"I have made a coaching change, and Jim Caldwell will take over as the offensive coordinator, which includes play-calling duties.

"My charge – our responsibility as a coaching staff – is to maximize the opportunities for our team to win, and we can still reach all of our goals for this season. We have a motto we follow on this team: W.I.N. – What's Important Now – and what's important now is to find ways to get better, win the AFC North and advance to the playoffs.

"With our coaches and players, the solution is in the building. We are going to make the most of our opportunities going forward, and this change gives us a better possibility to achieve our goals.

"There is a very human side to this. Cam is my friend, he taught me a lot about coaching, and he is an outstanding coach. Personally, this is the hardest thing I've ever had to do as a coach. Cam has been a significant contributor to all of our successes over the past four, almost five, seasons.  Deservedly, he is highly-regarded, and we owe thanks to him for what he did for the Ravens.

"It's not about fair or unfair, right or wrong. My responsibility is to the whole team and what's best for them right now. We need a change. Our plan and our goals are to win games, win our division and get to the playoffs.

"We have a lot of work to do, and we have the coaches and players in place to achieve our goals this season. We are working on that right now. I'm excited about where we are and where we are going." Download Jim Caldwell's Biography

