Caleb Hanie Working To Earn His Spot

May 15, 2013 at 08:41 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

15_CalebHanie_news.jpg


Caleb Hanie knows he has his work cut out for him.

Hanie signed with the Ravens last month, and since then the sixth-year quarterback has been a consistent participant in the voluntary offseason program working to learn the playbook and establish himself in the offense.

"I approach it like I haven't earned anything up to this point," Hanie said. "I'm the new guy coming in, and I just got to prove myself again. You can't have an entitlement attitude. You have to have a learning attitude and a coaching attitude."

Transition is the routine for backup quarterbacks in the NFL. The Ravens are Hanie's third team in as many seasons.

He spent last year backing up Peyton Manning in Denver after playing for the Chicago Bears his first four seasons. His opportunities at playing time have been limited, but the Ravens liked what they saw in him and he thought Baltimore could provide the right fit. 

"I just liked the organization, like the offense we run here," Hanie said. "Coach [Jim] Caldwell has a history with Peyton, and being with Peyton last year I know the type of his guys he is. He got recommendations from Peyton, and obviously I took that into account greatly."

Hanie didn't play in any games last season, as Manning was healthy for the entire season and rookie Brock Osweiler was the No. 2 quarterback. Hanie's last opportunity to play came in 2011 with the Bears, where he started four games after Jay Cutler went down with an injury.

During that stretch, Hanie completed 50 percent of his passes for 613 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Hanie is now in competition with Tyrod Taylor to backup Joe Flacco, and is hoping to prove to the coaching staff he deserves a spot on the roster.

"You have to be coachable and work to do things the right way," Hanie said. "You just let the other stuff fall where it may. You don't have control of the decisions. All you can control is your play and what you put out there on the field."

Taylor, a 2011 sixth-round pick, has been the No. 2 quarterback the last two seasons. The Ravens have only carried two quarterbacks on the active roster the last two years, opting instead to give those final roster spots to players who can also contribute on special teams.

Head Coach John Harbaugh has said that the Ravens are open to keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man squad this season.

"He's a talented guy," Harbaugh said. "If he fits the bill, he could be our third quarterback."

Hanie indicated that he's not focused on the number of quarterbacks the Ravens will keep, and right now is just working to learn the offense, develop timing with the receivers, and make the most of his reps during the offseason. 

"I don't try to worry about that stuff," he said. "I hope that we're all here. I like Tyrod, being around him the last month or so. I think he's a good guy and he's fun to be around. I'd like to be around with all of us, but sometimes that's not the way it goes. I've just got to do my best to try to earn a job, and see where it goes from there."

