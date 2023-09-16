Presented by

50 Words or Less: The Calm Before the Storm

Sep 16, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

09152350words
Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

When the Ravens and Bengals square off Sunday at Paycor Stadium, it's a chance for Baltimore to take an early two-game lead over its AFC North rival and an opportunity for the Bengals to rebound from an ugly Week 1 loss and show the Ravens they're still the top divisional dog. 

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words of less: 

The Ravens and Bengals played nice all week in the buildup for this game. Asked about the Bengals' Week 1 dud, the Ravens again and again said they know the Bengals are better than that showed. No reason to provide bulletin board material to a team looking for a pick-me-up. 

With that said, you better bet these two teams will get after it between the lines Sunday. Yes, Ravens-Bengals has surpassed the Ravens-Steelers rivalry, at least for now. That's what happens when you meet in the playoffs. It ratchets things up.

The Ravens felt they were the better team in last year's Wild-Card playoff loss, even without Lamar Jackson. One fluky play turned the game. Even with four starters ruled out this time, plus J.K. Dobbins lost for the year, the Ravens want to prove they're still the better team again.

Roquan Smith is built for this rivalry. Look at his face (pictured above) and it will tell you all you need to know. I'm not sure there's been another Raven since Ray Lewis who has such a drastic switch flip from nice guy during the week to madman on Sundays.

Nobody is going to feel sorry for the Ravens that injuries keep leaving them short-handed against their rival. But would it be asking too much to have just one game – just one – where both teams are full strength? I want to know what's in that watery Skyline Chili.

Sorry fantasy owners, but the Ravens aren't going to have a clear No. 1 running back in the wake of Dobbins' injury. I expect Gus Edwards and Justice Hill will see comparable touches moving forward. It could be game specific, and Edwards' physicality suits a rugged AFC North game.

In Week 1, Zay Flowers proved the preseason hype surrounding him was all legit. However, I wouldn't expect him to dominate such a large percentage of the Ravens' target share moving forward. Flowers will continue to be a primary target, but Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman will get more.

A major part of containing Joe Burrow last season (a high of 217 passing yards) was keeping a lid on big plays. I'm hard pressed to think Marcus Williams, the Ravens' ball-hawking free safety, didn't play a sizeable role in that. Geno Stone's assignment seems clear. Nothing over the top.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Have a Palpable Edge As Season Begins

Ravens' questioned units have favorable matchups vs. Texans. Some interesting picks on Ravens breakout candidates.
news

50 Words or Less: Where the Ravens Stand Entering Kickoff Week 

The Ravens have the pieces to mask a Marlon Humphrey absence early on. One of the most important parts of training camp and preseason came to fruition. The most difficult 2023 season prediction to make.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Who Could Win a Job in Tampa

Some Ravens previously thought to be on the bubble have seemingly become locks. A reminder on how vested veterans and IR rules work. Terrell Suggs is the best entertainer in Ravens history.
news

50 Words or Less: No Holes on Ravens Roster, Only Questions

This week's additions of Jadeveon Clowney and Ronald Darby sure up the team's remaining soft spots.
news

50 Words or Less: The Ravens' Cornerback Conundrum

There's always a tough balancing act when turning the page from veterans. What the 23-game streak signifies. The preseason trade that keeps looking better. Marlon Humphrey's fascinating leadership.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Has Numerous Potential Breakout Stars

The Ravens' potential Achilles heel is at cornerback. Todd Monken seemed to send a message.
news

50 Words Or Less: Thoughts on the Start to Ravens Training Camp

Early indications on Todd Monken's offense. Zay Flowers is worth the hype. Two defensive backs we should be paying more attention to.
news

50 Words or Less: Rashod Bateman Is Still a Crucial Player for Ravens

J.K. Dobbins can monitor the market and still get ready to ball. Running back depth is important, but 'The Bus' seems ready to roll. Still don't rule out Justin Houston.
news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Defense Should be Among NFL's Best

Justin Madubuike could be Baltimore's breakout player on defense. Training camp will help sort out the cornerback rotation.
news

50 Words or Less: Why Lamar Jackson's Deep Ball Will Improve

There's no issue with Odell Beckham Jr.'s take-it-slow approach. Some of Todd Monken's pillars of offense come through in the classroom.
news

50 Words or Less: Top Roster Concerns As Ravens Go on Break

The Ravens have salary-cap space to make more moves. The Lamar Jackson-OBJ chemistry is key.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising