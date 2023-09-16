50 Words or Less: The Calm Before the Storm

When the Ravens and Bengals square off Sunday at Paycor Stadium, it's a chance for Baltimore to take an early two-game lead over its AFC North rival and an opportunity for the Bengals to rebound from an ugly Week 1 loss and show the Ravens they're still the top divisional dog.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words of less:

The Ravens and Bengals played nice all week in the buildup for this game. Asked about the Bengals' Week 1 dud, the Ravens again and again said they know the Bengals are better than that showed. No reason to provide bulletin board material to a team looking for a pick-me-up.