Late for Work: Ravens Reportedly 'Checking in' With Rams About Cam Akers

After J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1, Head Coach John Harbaugh said that he doesn't anticipate the team signing a running back from outside the organization, but Zrebiec noted that Drake would "add cheap depth."

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill shared the load in this past Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, combining for 103 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Hill also caught three passes.

The Ravens elevated veteran Melvin Gordon III, a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2018, from the practice squad for Sunday's game but he didn't see any snaps. Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who flashed in the preseason, is on injured reserve and eligible to return in Week 5.

Akers, 24, was a healthy scratch for the Rams in Week 2 after rushing for 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Week 1. He reportedly had a difficult week of practice leading up to last week's game. He's coming off an up-and-down 2022, but he finished the season with three consecutive 100-yard-rushing games.

Akers was selected by the Rams in the second round in 2020 at No. 52 overall, three spots before the Ravens took Dobbins.

Drake, 29, played well for the Ravens last season, rushing for 482 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games (five starts). He also caught 17 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Zay Flowers Showed Route-Running Acumen on Big Play Against Bengals

Zay Flowers's 52-yard reception between two defenders on a dart from Lamar Jackson was one of the highlights of Sunday's win over the Bengals. The play not only showed the rookie wide receiver's speed and sure hands, but also his savvy.

Former NFL cornerback Darius Butler broke down the play on "The Pat McAfee Show" and noted that Flowers ran the route perfectly and put his quarterback in position to succeed.

"This is the difference between good receivers and OK receivers. And this is a young guy already knowing this, already having the feel for these routes," Butler said. "These are the small things that people look at a receiver and say, 'This guy was drafted first or second round, he's big, he's fast, why isn't he on the field, why isn't he getting these reps? These are the little things that separate players."