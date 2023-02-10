Calais Campbell Wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Feb 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021023-Campbell
Cooper Neil/AP Photos
DE Calais Campbell

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell was selected as the winner of the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented to a player for his outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Campbell was announced as the winner as a part of the NFL Honors Awards Show in Phoenix during Super Bowl week. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to the charity of his choice.

The eight finalists were listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players voted in December. It is the players who decided who deserved the award most. Among the eight finalists was former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers.

The award was created in 2014 and named after Art Rooney Sr., the Steelers' founder, and represents the role that sportsmanship plays in the game and those who demonstrate integrity and honor on the field.

A former winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Campbell is one of the league's most respected players. His CRC Foundation is committed to making a difference in the communities where he has played through education, mentorship and resources.

A six-time Pro Bowler, the 36-year-old Campbell is coming off another strong season in 2022 with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits while playing 14 games. He has been one of the NFL's most durable players during his 15-year career, never missing more than four games in any season. With 99 career sacks, Campbell is under contract for next season and said he would take some time before deciding whether to retire or return for the 2023 season.

"I'm going to give myself a few weeks to kind of go through that process and decide after that," Campbell said in January. "It's going to be hard to walk away, that's for sure. So, we'll see. I'll talk to the front office and talk to the coaches and I'll think. There's a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process."

Related Content

news

What Former Ravens Orlando Brown and Brandon Williams Are Saying About Their First Super Bowl

Former Ravens Orlando Brown and Brandon Williams took different paths to Kansas City, but they both have winning a Lombardi Trophy in mind for this weekend.

news

Ravens Gameday Experience Ranked Among the NFL's Best

The Ravens ranked No. 2 in food & beverage value, and No. 3 in Wi-Fi service.

news

Late for Work 2/10: Ravens Signing Cap Cut at Wide Receiver 'More Likely' Than Trading for Top Target

What five leading offensive coordinator candidates could bring to the Ravens. The Steelers are rumored to have interest in Marcus Peters.

news

SociaLight: Four Ravens Are Taking a Teammate Trip to Tokyo

Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, Ronnie Stanley and Tyus Bowser are going to Tokyo.

news

Late for Work 2/9: Ravens Should Avoid Making This Mistake With First-Round Pick

Four free agents' chances of re-signing with Baltimore. The Ravens' best win and worst loss of the season. Why Ravens Special Teams Coach Randy Brown will be rooting for the Eagles Sunday. Joe Hortiz makes Sports Illustrated's list of 25 future GMs.

news

Top Takeaways From Roger Goodell's State of the Union Super Bowl Press Conference

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed officiating, flex scheduling and other topics at his annual Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday.

news

Mailbag: Will the Focus Be on Building the Offense?

Would Keenan Allen be of interest if he's released? Which wide receiver prospect fits best? Who does Lamar Jackson want at OC?

news

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Three Receivers Remain Hot Choices

With the Senior Bowl over and the Combine approaching, a number of mock drafts still expect the Ravens to target a receiver in Round 1.

news

Late for Work 2/8: Mark Andrews Calls Lamar Jackson a 'Raven for Life'

Four Ravens make Top 100 free agents list. Baltimore lands PFF's No. 1 WR in 'biggest needs' mock draft.

news

Late for Work 2/7: J.K. Dobbins Receives High Praise in Maurice Jones-Drew's Running Back Rankings

The Ravens take Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver in 2022 redraft. Pro Bowlers love playing as the Ravens in Madden.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising