Calais Campbell Wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists were listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players voted in December. It is the players who decided who deserved the award most. Among the eight finalists was former Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers.

The award was created in 2014 and named after Art Rooney Sr., the Steelers' founder, and represents the role that sportsmanship plays in the game and those who demonstrate integrity and honor on the field.

A former winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Campbell is one of the league's most respected players. His CRC Foundation is committed to making a difference in the communities where he has played through education, mentorship and resources.

A six-time Pro Bowler, the 36-year-old Campbell is coming off another strong season in 2022 with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits while playing 14 games. He has been one of the NFL's most durable players during his 15-year career, never missing more than four games in any season. With 99 career sacks, Campbell is under contract for next season and said he would take some time before deciding whether to retire or return for the 2023 season.