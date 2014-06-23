Can Ravens Get Back To Elite Defense?

Jun 23, 2014 at 04:16 AM
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

23_EliteDefense_news.jpg


Defense has long been the foundation of Baltimore.

Ever since future Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis led the franchise to its first Super Bowl in 2000 with arguably the best defense in NFL history, the Ravens have been characterized as an intimidating group of defenders that can smother opposing offenses.

After that first Super Bowl, the Ravens continued to have one of the league's top defenses, ranking in the top 10 in points allowed in 10 of the last 13 seasons. However, in each of the last two years the Ravens have failed to crack the NFL's top 10 in points or yards allowed.

That's a trend the team's veterans are looking to change in 2014.

"We have the opportunity to [return to a dominating defense]," Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata said. "I think a lot of it falls on some of the veterans to lead these young guys. We definitely have the talent with all these younger guys coming in."

The Ravens had the NFL's No. 12 ranked defense in yards allowed (335.5 yards per game) and points allowed (22) last season. It was a slight improvement from the previous year, where the Ravens ranked 17th in yards allowed and 12th in points allowed.

The expectation this season is for the unit to get back to one of the most feared in the league.

"We have high goals," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "We have high expectations for the defense, no question."

The numbers the haven't been what the Ravens are accustomed to, and several factors have led to those results.

An aging roster forced the Ravens to undergo a significant defensive makeover after the Super Bowl season, as the team had the most turnover of any champion in NFL history. Part of that turnover was losing Lewis and fellow future Hall of Famer Ed Reed. With Lewis' retirement and Reed's departure, the Ravens lost two the team's key leaders and most productive players in franchise history.

To make up for the losses, the Ravens infused their defense with youth and also brought in a handful of key veterans. Players like linebackers Daryl Smith and Elvis Dumervil, lineman Chris Canty and safety Matt Elam all had to learn a new defense and how to mesh with the holdovers on the roster.

It was an adjustment for everyone. Now the group has a year of familiarity, and there wasn't nearly as much transition this offseason.

"When you have the turnover, there's always a little bit of time for those guys to develop, but also, just like every team goes through it, you can't keep the same guys forever,"  Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees said.

"We can be really good," Dumervil added. "I think we have the speed and athleticism. We're very versatile. We just have to continue to grind and continue to work, and the sky is the limit."

The Ravens have continued their youth movement on defense this offseason by using their first three draft picks on defenders for the second year in a row. Rookie linebacker C.J. Mosley, defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan and safety Terrence Brooks could all end up playing key roles this year. Second-year players like nose tackle Brandon Williams and linebacker Arthur Brown could also end up starting.

The young pieces complement All-Pro veterans like Ngata and Terrell Suggs.

"I like that mix," Suggs said. "I think that definitely makes for a great team to have young and veteran guys and guys that can grow up and come into their own. And we're just waiting to see what some of these guys can do."

The consistent answer from players when asked about what needs to happen for the Ravens to return to an elite defense was the need for more consistency. The Ravens displayed potential last season of being one of the league's top units, and the group now has to build on that foundation.

"Last year, at times, we showed flashes of being a good defense, but then we'd have breakdowns," Canty said. "We'd have mistakes, we'd have mental errors, we'd have lapses, and those are the things that just can't happen if you want to be successful in the National Football League. … We have to make sure that we're on top of our game every single play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh Plans Adjustments to OTA's and Training Camp

After an injury-filled 2021 season, Head Coach John Harbaugh says the Ravens will adjust how they approach OTA's and training camp.
news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Returns to Practice

John Harbaugh gives health updates on Nick Boyle, Jimmy Smith and Trace McSorley. Preseason games force coaches to weigh risk-reward of playing starters. Tyler Huntley's ability to learn fast is a huge asset.
news

Practice Report: James Proche II Returns, Greg Roman Not Worried About His Preseason

DeShon Elliott continues his strong play with an interception. Odafe Oweh and Calais Campbell bring the heat on a hot day.
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Another Dope Catch

Tyre Phillips returns to practice on a heavy work day for the offensive line. Devin Duvernay takes advantage of extra reps with the wide receives shorthanded. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Confident in His Chemistry With Receivers

Six wide receivers are sidelined during training camp, but Lamar Jackson believes the Ravens have built a strong foundation to take their passing game to another level.
news

News & Notes: Ravens See Improved Throwing Mechanics From Lamar Jackson

There's 'nothing definitive' on the return of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. Bradley Bozeman is constantly checking his snaps. Tavon Young is 'callousing up.'
news

Lamar Jackson Looks Sharp, 'More Focused Than He's Ever Been'

The Ravens offense has been banged up with injuries, but quarterback Lamar Jackson has risen to the occasion.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Want O-Line Chemistry, But Left Guard Spot Is Still Up for Grabs

Wink Martindale loves the depth at cornerback. Teams could be eying up kicker Jake Verity. Ravens happy about their quarterback situation despite injury.
news

Eisenberg: Rashod Bateman Is Not Breshad Perriman

Despite an early injury, here's why I'd be extremely surprised if the arc of Rashod Bateman's career follows the same trajectory as Breshad Perriman's.
news

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

Second-year wide receiver has had a challenging path from high school kidney failure to a tough rookie NFL season, but he's consistently made plays in practice. Now he needs to do it in games.
news

News & Notes: Alejandro Villanueva Handling 'Motor System' Switch From Left to Right Tackle

John Harbaugh keeps his Saturday night plan for Lamar Jackson under wraps. NFL decision to crack down on taunting doesn't concern Harbaugh. Villanueva compares Ravens and Steelers training camps.
news

Practice Report: Sammy Watkins Looks Cool on a Hot Day

Second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay showed off his speed. Marcus Peters has a rare play.
Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising