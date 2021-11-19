Cast Your Vote to Give This Puppy a Ravens Name

Nov 19, 2021 at 12:08 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111921-Puppy
Photo provided by WBAL-TV

We all like a good dog, but a dog with a Ravens name is a very good dog.

WBAL-TV's third "Puppy With a Purpose" program is here and fans have their chance to give an adorable black lab puppy a Ravens name.

Your name options are:

  • Harbs
  • Hollywood
  • Lamar
  • Andrews
  • Tucker

WBAL-TV is working with the Guide Dog Foundation, which for 75 years has provided free dogs and training to people who are blind or visually impaired.

The winning name will be revealed Monday on 11 News at 5 p.m., so cast your vote now!

