Cast Your Vote to Give This Puppy a Ravens Name

We all like a good dog, but a dog with a Ravens name is a very good dog.
WBAL-TV's third "Puppy With a Purpose" program is here and fans have their chance to give an adorable black lab puppy a Ravens name.
Your name options are:
- Harbs
- Hollywood
- Lamar
- Andrews
- Tucker
WBAL-TV is working with the Guide Dog Foundation, which for 75 years has provided free dogs and training to people who are blind or visually impaired.
The winning name will be revealed Monday on 11 News at 5 p.m., so cast your vote now!