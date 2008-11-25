Cast Your Votes for Reed & Joe





Vote for Ravens safety Ed Reed*for the *GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week and for Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco** for the *Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week *after their impressive performances in Baltimore's 36-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fans can vote for Reed on NFL.com/gmc beginning immediately following Monday Night Football and ending on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET to determine the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week. The winner will be announced Thursday evening on NFL.com.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.

Meanwhile, Flacco directed another prolific outing for the Ravens' offense in a 36-7 defeat of the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The 18th-overall selection completed 12 of 26 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. In addition, it was the fifth time out of the last six games where Flacco hasn't thrown an interception.

Fans can vote for Flacco on NFL.com/rookies beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m. and ending on Friday at noon to determine the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week. The Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week will be announced Friday evening on NFL.com/rookies.

In addition, for the fourth year, NFL fans may cast their votes for the Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week using phones with Sprint wireless service – an opportunity available only to Sprint customers. This fast, convenient voting method involves texting the word PEPSI to short code 7777. Sprint customers will then receive an interactive text message that links fans to the ballot with the five finalists each week. Data and text messaging rates may apply.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Diet Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa Bay.

Here is a list of all nominees for the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB RONDE BARBER made two interceptions, returning one 65 yards for a touchdown. Barber also made five tackles in the Buccaneers' 38-20 win over the Detroit Lions.



Chicago Bears LB LANCE BRIGGS contributed four tackles, three defensed passes and two interceptions to the Bears' defensive effort in their 27-3 win over the St. Louis Rams.

New Orleans Saints CB Jason David posted two tackles and two interceptions on back-to-back series through the first three quarters of Monday Night Football. David returned his first pick 42 yards to the Green Bay 3 to set up a Saints touchdown drive.

Buffalo Bills CB LEODIS MC KELVIN made two interceptions, returning one 64 yards for a touchdown. McKelvin added two tackles to the Bills' defensive effort as Buffalo beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54-31.

Here is a list of all nominees for the Diet Pepsi Rookie of the Week:

Atlanta Falcons WR HARRY DOUGLAS totaled 188 yards from scrimmage and led the Falcons in receiving yards with four catches for 92 yards, including a 69-yard reception. Douglas returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown to seal the Falcons' victory in the fourth quarter and added a rushing touchdown in Atlanta's 45-28 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Chicago Bears RB MATT FORTÉ led the Bears rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, as the Bears defeated the St. Louis Rams 27-3.

Oakland Raiders RB DARREN MC FADDEN had two touchdowns and 38 yards on the ground on 10 carries and made two receptions for 14 yards in the Raiders' 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

