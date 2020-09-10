Celebrity Josh Charles Reps His Stadium Cutout on 'Fallon'

Sep 10, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091020-Fallon-Show
@FallonTonight/Twitter
Josh Charles on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Even though we won't have fans in the stands for Sunday's regular-season opener, the celebrities will still be "there."

Actor Josh Charles, a long-time diehard Ravens fan, will have a cutout of himself in M&T Bank Stadium as part of the team's Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank.

Charles is pumped about it, and even repped his cutout on a Wednesday night appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Charles mentioned that fans can purchase their cutout all season long and that proceeds will benefit the Ravens Foundation's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts in the Baltimore area.

"It's a great thing they're doing," Charles said. "I love this organization. I love this team. They're top-notch all the way."

Related Content

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Browns

Fans can tune in to CBS at 1 p.m. and those in-market can also stream on their mobile devices.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/10: More Pundits Jump on Steelers Bandwagon

The market for cornerback Marlon Humphrey was set again with Jalen Ramsey's mega-deal. Nate Burleson picks Lamar Jackson to repeat as NFL MVP. Four Ravens who could overachieve in 2020.
Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Running back Justice Hill and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike are among those who did not practice Wednesday.
RB Mark Ingram
news

News & Notes: Mark Ingram Believes Ravens Can Set More Rushing Records

Mark Ingram says the Ravens want to prove they have the best running back room in the league. Calais Campbell looks forward to his Baltimore debut. The Ravens won't dwell on their home loss to Cleveland last year, but they haven't forgotten.
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Lamar Jackson Is a 'Lightyears Ahead' of Last Year

The reigning MVP says he's reading defenses better and feeling more comfortable in the Ravens' offense.
FB/DL Patrick Ricard
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Use a Third Tight End?

Could the Ravens add safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix? Why wasn't the NFL ready to embrace a new sign-and-trade strategy? Who will be the unsung hero of Sunday's title against the Browns?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Late for Work 9/9: CBS: Three Reasons the Ravens Will Win Super Bowl LV 

The Steelers are ahead of the Ravens in these power rankings. How Pat Ricard can fill the third tight end role. When Jackson beat Rajon Rondo in a race.
News & Notes: Browns Will Test Ravens' New Look Run Defense
news

News & Notes: Browns Will Test Ravens' New Look Run Defense

A revamped front seven featuring new players like Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Patrick Queen faces its first test. The Browns have been tight-lipped about their offensive play-caller. The practice squad is on high alert this season. 
HC John Harbaugh talks to the team
news

Eisenberg: There Is No Bye Through the Regular Season

As the start of the 2020 regular season nears, be careful with thinking that over the next few months the Ravens mainly just need to worry about getting ready for the playoffs.
DE Jadeveon Clowney
news

Late for Work 9/8: Reports: Jadeveon Clowney Would Be a Raven If This Was Allowed …

Did the Ravens' 2020 season end in triumph or heartbreak in ESPN simulation? Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager says there's a wide gap between the Chiefs and everyone else in the AFC. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is tabbed as a player to watch in Week 1.
Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl
news

Lamar Jackson Is Obsessed With Winning the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson doesn't plan on putting up his MVP trophy until he wins a bigger one.

Advertising