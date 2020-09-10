Celebrity Josh Charles Reps His Stadium Cutout on 'Fallon'

Even though we won't have fans in the stands for Sunday's regular-season opener, the celebrities will still be "there."
Actor Josh Charles, a long-time diehard Ravens fan, will have a cutout of himself in M&T Bank Stadium as part of the team's Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank.
Charles is pumped about it, and even repped his cutout on a Wednesday night appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Charles mentioned that fans can purchase their cutout all season long and that proceeds will benefit the Ravens Foundation's ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts in the Baltimore area.
"It's a great thing they're doing," Charles said. "I love this organization. I love this team. They're top-notch all the way."