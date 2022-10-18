Rookie Tight End Charlie Kolar Cleared for Practice

Oct 18, 2022
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, who underwent sports hernia surgery in early August, has been cleared to begin practice.

This starts the 21-day window in which Kolar must either be moved to the 53-man roster or left on season-ending injured reserve.

The fourth-round pick from Iowa State (128th overall) was one of two tight ends drafted by the Ravens, who also selected Isaiah Likely in the fourth round (139th overall). Kolar was impressive during spring and summer workouts prior to his injury, after a productive career for the Cyclones where he had 168 catches, 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns during his four-year career.

A big target at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, Kolar will add to Baltimore's offensive weapons once he is activated. He will join a deep tight end group that already includes All-Pro Mark Andrews, Likely, Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle.

The Ravens now have four players in their 21-day practice window, as Kolar joins running back Gus Edwards and outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo.

