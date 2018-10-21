Check Out Lamar Jackson's First Career Touchdown

Lamar Jackson will always remember his first NFL touchdown even though it came in defeat.
Just four seconds before halftime, Jackson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Ravens a 10-7 lead over the New Orleans Saints at intermission.
On second-and-goal from the 1, Jackson entered the game at quarterback with Joe Flacco flanked wide. Taking the snap, Jackson made a nice cut to his right, found a hole and slithered into the end zone for the score.
"We've been working on that play the whole week in practice; it was a new play for us," Jackson said. "My first touchdown in (M&T Bank) Stadium. Amazing. I blew a kiss to the crowd. I said, 'I'm going right to the sideline with this ball.' I'm keeping it."
The Ravens were almost forced to settle for a field goal after a 56-yard pass play from Flacco to John Brown gave Baltimore a first-and-goal from the 2. Brown caught a short slant pass and used his speed to create a big play, outrunning the Saints secondary until he was hauled down just short of the goal line.
But on the next two plays, the Ravens were stymied. Javorius Allen was stuffed for no-gain up the middle, then Flacco rolled out and was forced to throw an incompletion -- a play that was negated by an illegal contact penalty. After another incompletion, the Ravens turned to Jackson on second-and-goal.
The Ravens drafted Jackson in the first round, knowing they could use him as a playmaker this season even if he was not their starting quarterback.
Jackson finally found the end zone in Week 7, after nearly scoring on a 22-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Jackson finished with three carries for nine yards, he also completed his only pass to Brown for five yards. Jackson said he has been feeling more comfortable every week.
"I'm getting more of a feel for the game each time they have me on the field," Jackson said. "They're putting me in great positions to succeed. This was a tough one, but we're going to shake this loss off and get back to work."