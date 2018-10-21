Check Out Lamar Jackson's First Career Touchdown

"We've been working on that play the whole week in practice; it was a new play for us," Jackson said. "My first touchdown in (M&T Bank) Stadium. Amazing. I blew a kiss to the crowd. I said, 'I'm going right to the sideline with this ball.' I'm keeping it."

The Ravens were almost forced to settle for a field goal after a 56-yard pass play from Flacco to John Brown gave Baltimore a first-and-goal from the 2. Brown caught a short slant pass and used his speed to create a big play, outrunning the Saints secondary until he was hauled down just short of the goal line.

But on the next two plays, the Ravens were stymied. Javorius Allen was stuffed for no-gain up the middle, then Flacco rolled out and was forced to throw an incompletion -- a play that was negated by an illegal contact penalty. After another incompletion, the Ravens turned to Jackson on second-and-goal.

The Ravens drafted Jackson in the first round, knowing they could use him as a playmaker this season even if he was not their starting quarterback.

Jackson finally found the end zone in Week 7, after nearly scoring on a 22-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Jackson finished with three carries for nine yards, he also completed his only pass to Brown for five yards. Jackson said he has been feeling more comfortable every week.