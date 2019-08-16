Chris Board Leaves Preseason Game With Concussion

Projected starting inside linebacker Chris Board suffered a concussion in Thursday night's second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Board took a big helmet-to-helmet hit while trying to make a tackle in the second quarter. He was shaken up and was walked off the field by a Ravens trainer.

Board immediately went into concussion protocol and did not return to the field. The Ravens have 24 days until their regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

"I just talked to him. He said he's fine, but concussions are like that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "We'll have to see how that goes. It doesn't seem to be serious, but that's one we will be very careful with."

The second-year undrafted linebacker has had a strong training camp and separated in his competition with fellow second-year linebacker Kenny Young. Young took Board's place after he left the game.