Chris Janson To Headline Ravens Countdown To Kickoff At Power Plant Live!

The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2022 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Power Plant Live!. The FREE event will celebrate the start of the regular season and feature a live performance by platinum-selling country music star Chris Janson, along with special guest Shane Profitt.

Following the performance, fans can watch the Ravens kick off the 2022 season vs. the New York Jets from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (1 p.m. kickoff).

The party starts at 10 a.m. and is open to all ages. Tickets are FREE and available now by visiting www.baltimoreravens.com/kickoff.

The Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party will also feature appearances by Ravens Legends (names to be announced soon), Ravens Cheerleaders, Playmakers, Poe and a halftime performance by Baltimore's Marching Ravens Drumline.

The watch party will conclude a week full of kickoff events taking place throughout Maryland, starting with Ravens staff visiting Federal Hill (Scott's Overlook) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 to paint the Ravens' logo on the grass.

Friday, Sept. 9 will mark the first Purple Friday of the 2022 season, and events include a Ravens' caravan to Cecil County that features stops at Dunkin' (264 Belle Hill Rd, Elkton, MD 21921) and Ramsey Ford (1233 Telegraph Rd, Rising Sun, MD 21911). On Friday evening, the Miller Lite caravan will include Ravens Legends Mike Flynn and Jamie Sharper as it makes stops throughout the Baltimore area, including at Mother's Grille (6 p.m., 2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, MD 21093), Top Hat (7:15 p.m., 8809 Satyr Hill Rd, Parkville, MD 21234) and Looney's Pub (8:15 p.m., 8706 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236).

Ravens fans who cannot make it to the aforementioned events are encouraged to participate in Week of Winning, presented by Dunkin'. The contest will open on Monday, Sept. 5. Check baltimoreravens.com for details on methods of entry and the daily prizes, such as free Dunkin' coffee for a year, autographed Ravens memorabilia and more.

For more information and to claim FREE Countdown to Kickoff tickets, please visit www.baltimoreravens.com/kickoff.

About Chris Janson:

"Live legacy in the making" (Rolling Stone) Chris Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, celebrated entertainer, multi-instrumentalist and award-winning singer/songwriter. The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. Both his inspiring hit "Drunk Girl" and his chart-topping, 3x Platinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" were named among NSAI's "Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written" lists – making Janson one in a handful of the industry's most elite artists to earn the title multiple times. "Buy Me A Boat" was also recognized as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. "Good Vibes," the flagship single from his 2019 album Real Friends, and follow-up "Done" each topped the country charts, bringing his total of No. 1 songs to four – and the hit-maker is entering a new chapter with his fourth studio album All In, out now. The fully loaded 16-track project finds Janson demonstrating the range of his artistry, featuring all-star collaborations with Eric Church and Travis Tritt. The album's "blazing, high-octane" (MusicRow) opening track "Keys to the Country" is now playing on country radio. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw ("Truck Yeah," "How I'll Always Be"), LOCASH ("I Love This Life") and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. ("God Fearin' Man," "Those Days Are Gone"). With more than seven billion airplay impressions to date and nearly two billion career streams, Janson is, more than ever, All In.

