Late for Work: Chiefs' Chris Jones Says 'Ravens Were the Best Team in the League'

Feb 12, 2024 at 09:45 AM
Kyle Phoenix

Writer

Steve Luciano/AP Photo
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) runs in pursuit against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Chiefs Star Rusher Says Ravens Were the No. 1 Team

Last night's Super Bowl saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 25-22. And when pass rusher Chris Jones was asked what gave the Chiefs so much confidence, he replied they already played the best team in the NFL.

"I think we faced the best team in the league in [the] Baltimore Ravens, hands down," Jones said.

Jones named the playoff road the Chiefs went through as another reason for confidence but made sure to mention the AFC Championship.

"And also going to [play] the Baltimore Ravens [at M&T Bank Stadium]," Jones said. "It's a tough environment. MVP Lamar Jackson and that defense, man. We [were] able to overcome them obstacles, we weren't going to be defeated here."

While Super Bowl LVIII was a closer game on the scoreboard, Jones sounded like the two best teams in the NFL weren't playing on Sunday. That happened two weeks ago in Baltimore.

Ravens Could Play in 2024 Season Opener vs. Chiefs

The Chiefs not only locked in another Lombardi trophy, they also solidified hosting the 2024 season opener. The Ravens are on the shortlist of opponents the Chiefs could face.

A Ravens-Chiefs rematch for the Thursday opener will be difficult for the NFL to deny. It would feature two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson against the reigning champs.

However, there is no shortage of options. Other teams on the Chiefs' 2024 home schedule include the Cincinnati Bengals with quarterback Joe Burrow returning from his season-ending injury, the Houston Texans with Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud or the Los Angeles Chargers with new Head Coach Jim Harbaugh at the reigns and quarterback Justin Herbert.

With the Ravens also set to play the Chargers in 2024, the NFL could see the Jim and John Harbaugh matchup as an option for a primetime affair.

No matter the circumstance, the 2024 season will start off with bright lights for Baltimore.

FS1's Joy Taylor Says "Lamar Jackson is Solidified for the Hall of Fame"

Many gave their reactions and opinions after Jackson won his second MVP, as noted in Friday’s LFW. But Fox Sports 1's Joy Taylor thinks Canton, Ohio should be prepping Jackson's bronze bust.

"He's solidified for the Hall of Fame now," Taylor said. "… It would be unprecedented for him not to be [in the Pro Football Hall of Fame]. And to see a player this far into his career—six seasons in at the age of 27, have two almost unanimous MVP's, one certified unanimous MVP and to take his team to the AFC Championship Game after being the one seed this year is really incredible."

Taylor remarked on how the national media, including herself, judge Jackson with a high level of critique.

"We give Lamar Jackson [not] a lot of slack. We're very, very critical of him. We hold him to a high standard and sometimes I think, because we hold him to that standard, because he plays the game in such a unique way, the criticism takes away from the greatness that he has actually accomplished. Both individually and as a team. Because this is his most successful year with his team, taking them to the AFC Championship Game, which we know is very, very difficult to do. … It's very hard to get your team there. It's his first time doing it. Two MVP's, he's going to be in the Hall of Fame, and we are watching a really tremendous player—an all-time great player really just entering his prime."

It's a rather refreshing take to hear self-recognition from national pundits on how they critique Jackson and why. But with two league MVP's now in Jackson's trophy case to go along with his other achievements, Jackson has solidified himself in rare air.

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work: With Second MVP, Lamar Jackson 'Walked Into Immortality'

The analytics expert who didn't give Jackson his first-place vote is urged to 'watch the games.' The Browns are big winners on awards night. Ravens reportedly set to hire another defensive coach.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Can 'Still Do So Much More'

Ravens are among the all-time best teams not to make the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes says 'he hates going up against' Jackson. Chiefs safety Justin Reid says Kyle Hamilton 'is going to be a star.' More mock drafts link Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson to the Ravens.
news

Late for Work: Lamar Jackson Is Overwhelming Choice for MVP in Survey of His Peers at Pro Bowl

Greg Roman reportedly will be the Chargers' new offensive coordinator. Early predictions on how the Ravens will fare in 2024. The Ravens trade out of the first round in NFL.com analyst's mock draft.
news

Late for Work: Justin Madubuike Says Baltimore Is 'Home,' But 'Business Is Business'

Returning players who can step up in 2024. The Ravens would be a 'perfect' match for Khalil Mack if he becomes a cap casualty. Baltimore is named a potential landing spot for three prominent free agent running backs. The Ravens are reportedly hiring Michigan's Doug Mallory as defensive backs coach.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Prioritize Key Free Agents

What pundits learned from the 2023 season. Media share their takeaways from the season review press conference. A first round prospect emerges for Baltimore. East-West Shrine Bowl standouts for Ravens fans to keep an eye on.
news

Late for Work: Mike Macdonald Says Zach Orr Is Going to 'Knock It Out the Park'

Local pundits react to Orr's hiring. The 2000 Ravens are named one of the 20 most influential teams in NFL history. Analysts choose Lamar Jackson for MVP and Macdonald as Co-Assistant Coach of the Year. 
news

Late for Work: Looking at Potential External Candidates for Next Defensive Coordinator

Travis Kelce on his pregame interaction with Justin Tucker: 'Not in a joking mood.' Pundit says Chiefs' early touchdowns got the Ravens offense off its game. Pro Football Focus names the Ravens' most improved player, early breakout candidate in 2024. A hypothetical trade scenario has the Ravens acquiring Brian Burns.
news

Late for Work: What Ravens Can Do to Have Better Opportunity to Dethrone Chiefs Next Season

Who is the early AFC North favorite: Ravens or Bengals? Mike Macdonald is reportedly a 'really, really strong candidate' for Seahawks' head coaching job. Four Ravens make ESPN's top 50 free agent rankings.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Push Back on Renewed Negative Playoff Narrative About Lamar Jackson

Cam Heyward says the Steelers showed teams how to beat the Ravens. Mike Macdonald is reportedly interviewing with the Seahawks and Commanders.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Dissect Ravens Loss in AFC Championship Game

Pundits give takes on Ravens' offensive gameplan. Defense took care of business against the Kansas City Chiefs. Turnovers the painful difference in this close contest. Chiefs' playoff experience played factor in AFCCG. Reactions to Zay Flowers' taunting penalty.
news

Late for Work: Predictions for Ravens-Chiefs AFC Championship

Torrey Smith on Zay Flowers: 'The kid just has it.' Mike Macdonald wins Pro Football Writers of America Assistant Coach of the Year award.
