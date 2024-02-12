Late for Work: Chiefs' Chris Jones Says 'Ravens Were the Best Team in the League'

"He's solidified for the Hall of Fame now," Taylor said. "… It would be unprecedented for him not to be [in the Pro Football Hall of Fame]. And to see a player this far into his career—six seasons in at the age of 27, have two almost unanimous MVP's, one certified unanimous MVP and to take his team to the AFC Championship Game after being the one seed this year is really incredible."

"We give Lamar Jackson [not] a lot of slack. We're very, very critical of him. We hold him to a high standard and sometimes I think, because we hold him to that standard, because he plays the game in such a unique way, the criticism takes away from the greatness that he has actually accomplished. Both individually and as a team. Because this is his most successful year with his team, taking them to the AFC Championship Game, which we know is very, very difficult to do. … It's very hard to get your team there. It's his first time doing it. Two MVP's, he's going to be in the Hall of Fame, and we are watching a really tremendous player—an all-time great player really just entering his prime."