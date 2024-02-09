Late for Work: With Second MVP, Lamar Jackson 'Walked Into Immortality'

With Second MVP, Lamar Jackson 'Walked Into Immortality'

As the final weeks of the regular season played out, it had become a virtual lock that Lamar Jackson would win his second NFL MVP award.

While Jackson taking home the trophy at NFL Honors last night was expected, what the Ravens star quarterback has accomplished in six seasons is truly extraordinary.

Having turned 27 last month, Jackson is the youngest quarterback and second-youngest player (behind Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown) to win multiple MVP awards, and is the 11th multi-time MVP in history. Jackson, who joined Tom Brady as the only unanimous MVP winners in 2019, fell one first-place vote shy of doing it again (more on that later).

Here's what pundits are saying about Jackson:

**NFL Network’s David Carr:** "He was the best player on the field every time he stepped out there. … Imagine winning the MVP while you're learning a new offense that is totally different than what you've done before. He's been on a run-first team, there were RPOs, and now they spread it out, sideline to sideline. You get Odell [Beckham Jr.] involved, you get Zay [Flowers involved], you're playing basketball on grass, and he was still the best player. So, for me, well-deserved. Should've been unanimous."

**The Ringer’s Austin Gayle:** "Although the take artists will hone in on his throw into triple coverage in the AFC championship game that ended the Ravens' season, what Jackson accomplished leading up to that moment was truly special. He leveled up in ways under new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken that many never expected from him. He is one of the NFL's most prolific passers and runners and athletes. A second MVP award rightfully solidifies him among the most special people to ever play the game."

The Baltimore Banner's Kyle Goon: "With a simple stride across a stage, Lamar Jackson walked into immortality Thursday night. Only 10 men had won Most Valuable Player more than once, and they were the most hallowed names in football. Brown. Unitas. Montana. Young. Favre. Warner. Manning. Brady. Rodgers. Mahomes. And, now, Jackson. If you're feeling chills, don't worry. You should. Yet the higher you climb in football, just like an actual mountain, the harder it is to push on. The air is rarer and harder to draw in a fresh breath. Every misstep, every miscalculation is more consequential. That's the territory Jackson has entered — no longer measured against his peers but against the greatest players in the sport's history."

**NFL.com’s Nick Shook:** "The most important element — a Super Bowl appearance and/or victory — remains missing from his resume. But with Jackson only just entering his prime at 27 years old, the Ravens are lucky to call one of the NFL's most thrilling talents their own. And now, they can call him a two-time MVP."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "What Jackson did produce this season was more evidence that he's the league's single most important player to his team's success. As Hall of Fame quarterback and ESPN analyst Troy Aikman said before a Ravens broadcast this past season, there's no quarterback asked to do more for his team. In 2023, Jackson delivered."

**ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:** "Jackson separated himself from the other candidates by playing his best against the best, recording 10 victories against teams that finished with winning records. That's the most by a quarterback in a single season since at least 2000, according to ESPN Stats & Information."