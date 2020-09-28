Chris Moore, Justin Madubuike Inactive vs. Chiefs

Sep 28, 2020 at 07:15 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092820-Inactives

Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger) and defensive tackle Justin Maduike (knee) have returned to practice, but they will not make their season debut on Monday Night Football.

Moore and Madubuike are both inactive and will miss their third consecutive game. Both practiced on a limited basis this week but were listed as questionable. Moore excels on special teams, while Madubuike, a third-round draft pick, is expected to be part of the defensive line rotation at some point this season.

Cornerbacks Terrell Bonds and Khalil Dorsey are active after being gameday practice squad activations. Bonds had a strong training camp for the Ravens, while Dorsey was signed as an undrafted free agent from Northern Arizona. They will add to the cornerback depth for tonight's game, as the Ravens try to contain the Chiefs' explosive offense led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Ravens have only four defensive linemen active tonight – Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe and Justin Ellis, and both Bonds and Dorsey will be making their NFL debuts. Facing Mahomes, the Ravens decided to go heavy on defensive backs for tonight's game.

Slot cornerback Tavon Young was officially placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Anthony Averett is expected to replace Young as the primary slot corner, joining Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters to defend the Chiefs' array of weapons. Humphrey is also capable of playing inside, and activating Bonds and Dorsey gives the Ravens more option to create the matchups they want.

Veteran safety Jordan Richards is also active after being signed to the 53-man roster on Monday. The sixth-year pro was released in September during final roster cuts, but he was signed to Baltimore's practice squad as a veteran exception the following day. Richards appeared in 12 games with the Ravens last year, playing 177 of his 178 snaps on special teams. The addition of Richards should be a lift to the Ravens' special teams units that have played well this season. Veteran safety Anthony Levine Sr., another strong special teams player, is also active after being limited (abdomen) in practice.

Joining Moore and Madubuike as inactive are quarterback Trace McSorley, safety Geno Stone, running back Justice Hill, guard Ben Bredeson and defensive tackle Broderick Washington.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins (concussion) is active, after being listed as questionable. Inactive for the Chiefs are cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive ends Alex Okafor and Demone Harris, guard Andrew Wylie and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

