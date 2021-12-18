Chris Westry Placed on Reserve/COVID 19 List

Dec 18, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

12182021_WESTRY

The Ravens' secondary has suffered another unexpected setback, as cornerback Chris Westry was placed on the Reserve COVID/19 list Saturday and will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Westry started opposite Anthony Averett last week and played 52 snaps against the Cleveland Browns, and was expected to play a key role Sunday as the Ravens face the dangerous combination of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams (90 catches, 1,204 yards, seven touchdowns).

Without Westry, the Ravens will rely on a cornerback rotation of Averett, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Kevon Seymour and Robert Jackson, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson was also elevated for Sunday's game after being signed to the practice squad this week. Jefferson spent three years in Baltimore (2017-2019) but his tenure was cut short by a torn ACL injury on Oct. 6, 2019 in Pittsburgh. He started every game he played in as a Raven and finished third on the team in tackles in 2017 and second in 2018.

Jefferson could see extended action immediately after starting safety Chuck Clark was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Under the league's new protocol, Clark would only be eligible to play in Sunday's game if he produced two negative tests Saturday.

With the Ravens dealing with numerous injuries on the offensive line, tackles David Sharpe and Jaryd Jones-Smith and center Adam Redmond were also elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

The Ravens' offensive line has been under siege this season by blitzes and dealt with more injuries this week as left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and right tackle/guard Tyre Phillips (illness) missed multiple practices. Starting left guard Ben Powers (foot) has been ruled out, meaning there will be at least one new starter on the line. Patrick Mekari (hand) is trying to make a return at right tackle. Former Raven Za'Darius Smith is out for the year with a back injury, but linebackers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary have seven and 6.5 sacks, respectively.

Also on Saturday, Special Teams Coach T.J. Weist tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach against the Packers. Weist is in his third season working with Baltimore's special teams after joining the coaching staff in 2018. Special Teams Coach Randy Brown will assume Weist's duties on Sunday, working alongside Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton.

Baltimore has six players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including three on the 53-man roster – Westry, Clark and center Trystan Colon.

Three practice squad players are also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list – running back Nate McCrary, wide receiver Binjimen Victor and wide receiver Jaylon Moore.

