Christian Thompson Placed On Injured Reserve, Anthony Levine Moved Up





The Ravens' already ailing secondary has suffered another blow.

Rookie safety Christian Thompson was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury. To take Thompson's spot on the active roster, the Ravens pulled defensive back Anthony Levine up from the practice squad. The Ravens also re-signed rookie safety Omar Brown to the practice squad.

The move to injured reserve ends Thompson's rookie campaign, which mostly included special teams work. The fourth-round pick was active in seven of the nine games and saw action on special teams, but did not register any statistics.

Levine, an undrafted safety out of Tennessee State, has spent the last two seasons on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. The Ravens signed him to the practice squad in September, and he has been there the entire season.