Chuck "Dr. Rush" Smith Sets Up New Practice With Ravens

Smith loves what he has seen in OTAs from both Ojabo and Oweh. Fully recovered from the Achilles injury he suffered at his Michigan Pro Day in 2022, Ojabo has flashed into the backfield regularly during 11-on-11 reps.

"He's everything I thought he was when he was at Michigan," Smith said. "He's quick. He's confident. He's twitchy. He has a high pass rush IQ, and he has mastered a lot of different moves, and they're learning how to do it. We're constantly talking every second, every minute, on text, on threads. He's got that dawg mindset. Dude is ready and he's going to have an impact."

Smith wants each of the Ravens' pass rushers to develop signature moves they can depend on to put pressure on quarterbacks.

"When you see Odafe, you're going to know his signature pass rush move," Smith said. "We're teaching them to do high performance moves, but most importantly, how to fix them when flaws come about. That's where I come in.