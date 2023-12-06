Press Release: CISA, Baltimore Ravens, Maryland Stadium Authority, First Responders and Law Enforcement Partners Conduct Security Exercise to Keep Fans Safe at the Camden Yards Sports Complex

The Baltimore Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all who visit and work at the Camden Yards Sports Complex (CYSC). Throughout the year, the team and MSA work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners to keep our visitors and employees safe. As part of our commitment, the team and MSA make our facilities available to our partners for approved training and testing purposes. It's important to note that there have been no significant security incidents nor changes to the threat or the risk environment impacting the CYSC.

On December 6, 2023, the Baltimore Ravens, MSA, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), together with first responders and law enforcement partners, conducted a six-hour Full-Scale Exercise (FSE) to test response plans, procedures and public messaging around hypothetical security incidents at M&T Bank Stadium. The FSE provided participants the opportunity to practice and identify areas for improvement in their response plans, as well as to cultivate or enhance relationships among private sector and local, state, and federal stakeholders in Maryland. The FSE was a culmination of over two years of planning, which included table-top exercises, with the goal of testing interagency response and communication plans at M&T Bank Stadium.

While MSA does not usually release specifics regarding recent investments, deployment strategies and exercises implemented in and around the CYSC, MSA wants to reassure the public that the observed equipment and activities from December 5 through 6, 2023 were not in any way associated with any specific or credible security threats to the CYSC. The full-scale exercise was planned and executed in order to be best informed and best prepared with practiced security responses that enhance fan safety and their gameday experience.

Please click here to access photos from the exercise.

QUOTES:

Baltimore Ravens

"The well-being of every person who visits M&T Bank Stadium has always been – and will always be – of paramount importance," said Sashi Brown, Ravens President. "Conducting an exercise like this is critical to ensuring the future safety of everyone, as it capitalizes on, reinforces and provides feedback to the first responder community.

"This exercise allows us to further develop, sustain and provide information for emergency response operations in real time, serving as a vital learning opportunity for responders to examine the unique aspects of reacting to a potentially serious incident at the stadium."

Maryland Stadium Authority

"This exercise is an important part of our preparedness that allows us to evaluate our safety and security readiness in the event of an actual emergency," said Vernon J. Conaway, Jr., Vice President, Safety and Security, Maryland Stadium Authority.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

"In an emergency situation when lives are on the line, every second counts. Responders must assess the situation and take action at a moment's notice. Full-scale exercises like this one help them do just that by creating a safe, but realistic, environment to practice response plans and procedures," said Steve Harris, Deputy Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security. "By bringing together our federal, state, local, and private sector security partners, we'll be better prepared to keep bystanders, spectators, players, and staff safe should an actual security incident occur."

ABOUT CISA:

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA): CISA works with government and industry partners, including sports leagues, teams, stadiums and arenas, and other large venues around the country to develop and exercise response plans for all of the potential threats in today's environment. CISA participates in approximately 100 cyber and physical exercises a year, and the agency has staff strategically located throughout the United States to advise businesses, schools, and other organizations of all sizes on ways to enhance their security and resilience. Resources and tools are available on the agency's website through its Hometown Security Initiative.