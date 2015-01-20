Classy Gary Kubiak Explains Why He Left Baltimore For Denver

Jan 20, 2015 at 07:05 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer


Gary Kubiak took the podium in Denver Tuesday afternoon to get introduced as the 15th head coach in Broncos history.

But before he addressed his future with the Broncos, he started by looking back at his one year as the Ravens offensive coordinator.

"First off, I want to thank the Baltimore Ravens. That was extremely important to me," Kubiak said. "It's been a heck of year for [me], and without that organization giving me an opportunity about this same time last year, I probably wouldn't be here today. I really want to thank Steve [Bisciotti], Ozzie [Newsome], John [Harbaugh], the players, the organization.

"I was proud to be a part of them, and I appreciate the opportunity they gave me. It was a wonderful experience and I learned a great deal."

Kubiak's arrival in Denver was a quick, somewhat unexpected chain of events that occurred over the last week. He initially turned down interview requests from the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, saying that he wanted to remain in Baltimore in 2015.

But then the Broncos fired Head Coach John Fox after a divisional-round exit, and Kubiak's old teammate John Elway came calling. Kubiak had spent 20 years with the Broncos as a player and a coach.

He said the Broncos job was the only opportunity that could pull him away from Baltimore.

"This is a game changer. It's as simple as that. Those are the same words I used to Coach Harbaugh when we talked," Kubiak said. "This is where I got my start. This is home for me. This means so much to me."

The interest between Kubiak and the Broncos was mutual, as Elway said that he was "at the top of the list" during their brief coaching search.

Kubiak's one season in Baltimore was a success for both sides. He drastically improved the offense, and turned the unit into one of the best in franchise history. The Ravens set franchise records in yards and points per game, and quarterback Joe Flacco enjoyed the best season of his career.

Kubiak also had a chance to get back to his offensive roots after an eight-year run as the head coach of the Houston Texans.

"I really can't explain the value of last year for me as a coach, being around John Harbaugh, being around that organization, being around Ozzie Newsome, watching them go about their business, watching how they go about being successful week in and week out," Kubiak said. "I take all of that with me as I move forward."

The Ravens will continue their search for an offensive coordinator, and they will get a chance to see Kubiak again in the near future when they travel to Denver next season to face off with the Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five Reasons Ravens Are Trending Up Following Bye

With a potent running attack and a defense that's rounding into form, the Ravens are a trendy pick to make a late-season surge.

news

Late for Work 11/15: Upon Further Review, Ravens Are As Good As Any Team in the NFL Through Week 10

Which player returning from injury will make the biggest impact? Isaiah Likely is among the best value picks of the 2022 draft.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Mark Andrews Sounds 'Very Positive' About His Progress

The Ravens are preparing for a familiar opponent in Baker Mayfield. John Harbaugh said Tyus Bowser looked very comfortable in his season debut. Tyler Linderbaum is playing well, but not resting on his laurels.

news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Says Struggling Browns 'Have to Win Next Two'

With T.J. Watt back, the Steelers (3-6) look to build momentum until Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendectomy) returns. After their bye, the Bengals believe they can go from 5-4 to the Super Bowl like last season.

news

Late for Work 11/14: Ravens 'Will Win the Division by at Least Three Games'

Rookies Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum impressing at mid-point of the season. Roquan Smith vs. Nick Chubb labeled an exciting one-on-one matchup remaining in 2022. Grading Jackson on passing stats alone isn't sufficient.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for During the Bye

Ravens fans have some interesting games to watch during the team's Week 10 bye.

news

Late for Work 11/11: J.K. Dobbins Sets the Record Straight About His Knee, Future

Brandon Marshall says 'this may be the best Ravens team we've ever seen.' Multiple NFL analysts pick the Ravens to win the Super Bowl. Second-half predictions on the Ravens' defensive ranking, Roquan Smith extension, and more. Lamar Jackson, Devin Duvernay, and Rashod Bateman are Next Gen Stats stars.

news

Midseason Ravens Awards

Here's Ryan Mink's picks for offensive MVP, defensive MVP, biggest surprise, rookie of the first half, best comeback, and best play.

news

Late for Work 11/10: Can This Year's Ravens Win if They Fall Behind?

The Ravens are hailed as contenders and 'the team you don't want to face in the playoffs.' It looks like the Ravens 'struck gold' with Tyler Linderbaum and Kyle Hamilton. Lamar Jackson moves into the top 5 in NFL.com's QB Index.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 9 vs. Saints

Lamar Jackson had a much better game than the stats show. Justin Houston's sacks were aided by his teammates. Ravens battered the Saints with pulling blockers.

news

Mailbag: Sizing Up Ravens' Schedule After the Bye

What will the Ravens' running back rotation be once players return? Will Isaiah Likely still be part of the offense when Mark Andrews is back? What's the status of Marcus Williams?

news

Power Rankings: Not Much Movement for Ravens Despite Dominant Win

The Ravens are as high as No. 4 and as low as No. 8 in the Week 10 power rankings.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising