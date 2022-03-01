Combine News & Notes: Charles Davis Likes Trevor Penning's Fit For Ravens

With the NFL Scouting Combine underway in Indianapolis, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning continues to be a prospect linked to the Ravens.

Charles Davis of NFL Network sees Penning as Baltimore's kind of offensive lineman. He plays with an edge, a physical blocker who looks to demoralize the man in front of him. Penning had a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl and is looking to double-down on raising his draft stock at the Combine. Davis believes Penning has the potential to start as a rookie for the Ravens at right tackle, or at left tackle if All-Pro Ronnie Stanley isn't ready Week 1 following ankle surgery.

"I don't see any reason why he (Penning) can't be a rookie starter," Davis said during an interview with Garrett Downing of Ravens Media. "He's got good footwork. He plays with power. He's got an edge to him, a nastiness. It means something to him to try and dominate people."

Adding playmakers to the defense is another priority for the Ravens, and Baylor safety Jalen Pitre is a prospect Davis is enamored with. Pitre brought plenty of heat as a blitzing safety with eight sacks during his Baylor career, and he also had four interceptions and a pair of pick-sixes.

Ravens starting safety DeShon Elliott is a free agent and Davis feels Pitre is going to be a difference-maker for the team that drafts him.