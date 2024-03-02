 Skip to main content
Advertising

Five Running Back Prospects to Know

Mar 02, 2024 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright
Michelle Haas Hutchins/AP Photo
Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright

With Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins pending free agents, and Keaton Mitchell recovering from knee surgery, the Ravens will be addressing the running back room this offseason. While a running back may not come off the board in Round 1, here are some Day 2 running back candidates who could intrigue the Ravens:

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

2023 stats: 11 games, 984 yards, 12 touchdowns

What's to like: Allen is a bruising runner who does most of his damage between the tackles. He has deceptive speed, but breaking tackles is his bread and butter. He scored at least 11 rushing touchdowns in three college seasons and is excellent picking up tough yards. He could be the physical back Baltimore is looking for should Edwards depart in free agency.

What they're saying: "Braelon Allen is a tank of a running back, for better and for worse. Allen rocks a rare build at 6'2" and 245 pounds, and he gets the most out of that size and strength. He plays with a wide base and impressive balance, allowing him to stay on his feet through all kinds of tackle attempts. He also has the power in his legs to consistently push the pile and fall forward through contact to pick up those extra bits of hidden yardage. Allen fully understands who he is as a runner as well. You rarely see him dance around or look to bounce plays. He's a no-nonsense runner who is decisive and plays behind his pads between the tackles." - Bleacher Report Scouting

Trey Benson, Florida State

2023 stats: 13 games, 906 yards, 14 touchdowns

What's to like: Benson was a load to bring down for the Seminoles, running with power and a low center of gravity. He also had the highest pass-blocking grade (84.6) in the running back draft class, according to Pro Football Focus. After returning from a major knee injury during his freshman year at Oregon, Benson has rushed for over 900 yards the past two seasons and could be a solid Day 2 or 3 running back selection.

What they're saying: "I don't think it's a stretch to say the knee injury Benson suffered in 2020 will hurt his stock, but as far as what he put up at Florida State, Benson is as good a running back as you'll find in this draft class. A whole heap of teams could use a violent north-south runner just like him. I'm a big fan of what Benson did over the last two years. It'll just be a matter of how teams feel about the knee to know how long he'll stay on the board." – Jack Gaffney, Third Down Thursdays

Blake Corum, Michigan

2023 stats: 15 games, 1,245 yards, 27 touchdowns

What's to like: Corum displayed quick feet, excellent vision and explosiveness helping the Wolverines win a national championship. The Ravens are familiar with players who played at Michigan for Jim Harbaugh, Head Coach John Harbaugh's brother. He was Michigan's bell-cow running back the past three years, amassing a whopping 56 rushing touchdowns. Corum's ability to slither through holes and bounce outside could be a nice addition to Baltimore's backfield.

What they're saying: "Corum, who suffered a knee injury in November of 2022, reminds me of Nick Chubb when he was coming out of Georgia. Despite needing time to regain his full explosiveness after suffering a serious knee injury, Chubb bounced back to star in college and has now made four Pro Bowls in the NFL. While Chubb possesses a larger frame than the two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year, they are both north-south runners who are efficient with their movements in tight quarters and when cutting in the open field." – Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Bucky Irving, Oregon

2023 stats: 14 games, 1,180 yards, 11 touchdowns, 56 catches for 413 yards

What's to like: In addition to being an elusive runner, Irving offers a dual threat as an effective pass-catching back. Teams may worry about his ability to handle a heavy workload in the NFL, but the Ravens have been using a running back by committee approach, which could help Irving be an effective back in their offense.

What they're saying: "There are some teams in desperate need of a playmaker out of the backfield, and Bucky Irving is a great target for those teams on late day two or early day three of the NFL draft. While he may be best suited to be the 1b in an offense, he's the perfect mold of the modern scat back." – Mike Kashuba, Last Word on Sports

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

2023 stats: 12 games, 1013 yards, 4 touchdowns

What's to like: Wright's draft stock has gone up after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Wright had big-time performances against strong SEC competition. He's expected to be one of the fastest backs at the combine and a strong workout could make him one of the first running backs off the board.

What they're saying: "In today's NFL, explosive plays are paramount on offense, and Jaylen Wright does a great job flipping the field for the offense; Wright had 34 explosive runs, 43 missed tackles forced, and averaged over nine yards a carry in five games through the 2023 season. Wright is explosive with breakaway speed, light feet, and the mentality to run through opposing tacklers." – Nick Falato, si.com

Related Content

news

Five Wide Receiver Prospects to Know

If the Ravens take another swing at wide receiver, there's plenty of talent at the position in this year's draft.
news

50 Words or Less: Expect Patience From Ravens This Offseason

The markets the Ravens will be fishing in could be slow to materialize and bringing back their own free agents will take precedence.
news

Blake Corum Likes Idea of Going From Jim Harbaugh to John Harbaugh

Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey eyes a reunion with Todd Monken. Playing with Lamar Jackson sounds lit to receivers at the NFL Scouting
news

Ravens Like the Receiver Class, But What's Their Flavor?

The Ravens could augment their receiver corps with another young talent in the draft.
news

Ravens Help Kick Off Lights On! Program in Baltimore

The Ravens made a $20,000 donation to help the expansion of the Lights On! program making communities safer and traffic stops less stressful.
news

Late for Work: Free-Agent Matchmaker Has Saquon Barkley Going to Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to Giants

Two under-the-radar free-agent running backs who could interest Baltimore. The Ravens have experience rebuilding the offensive line, but they may need to take 'bigger swings' this time.
news

Five Cornerback Prospects to Know

The Ravens are always on the lookout for cornerbacks and this year's draft is deep at the position.
news

J.K. Dobbins Is Running Again Following Achilles Tear

Pending free agent running back J.K. Dobbins posted a video of himself running on social media.
news

Maryland Native Chop Robinson Wants to Sack Lamar Jackson, Or Be His Teammate

Jadeveon Clowney's agent sends a positive message to John Harbaugh. Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean shares a bond with Tyler Linderbaum and Geno Stone. Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter thinks joining the Ravens and reuniting with Todd Monken would be fun.
news

Andrew Vorhees Is 'Thankful' After Last Year's Combine Knee Injury

Ravens guard Andrew Vorhees had a redshirt rookie season after suffering a torn ACL at last year's Combine.
news

Five Edge Prospects to Know

Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy are pending free agents, raising the possibility that Baltimore will take an edge rusher in this year's draft.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising