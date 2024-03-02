Five Running Back Prospects to Know

With Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins pending free agents, and Keaton Mitchell recovering from knee surgery, the Ravens will be addressing the running back room this offseason. While a running back may not come off the board in Round 1, here are some Day 2 running back candidates who could intrigue the Ravens:
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
2023 stats: 11 games, 984 yards, 12 touchdowns
What's to like: Allen is a bruising runner who does most of his damage between the tackles. He has deceptive speed, but breaking tackles is his bread and butter. He scored at least 11 rushing touchdowns in three college seasons and is excellent picking up tough yards. He could be the physical back Baltimore is looking for should Edwards depart in free agency.
What they're saying: "Braelon Allen is a tank of a running back, for better and for worse. Allen rocks a rare build at 6'2" and 245 pounds, and he gets the most out of that size and strength. He plays with a wide base and impressive balance, allowing him to stay on his feet through all kinds of tackle attempts. He also has the power in his legs to consistently push the pile and fall forward through contact to pick up those extra bits of hidden yardage. Allen fully understands who he is as a runner as well. You rarely see him dance around or look to bounce plays. He's a no-nonsense runner who is decisive and plays behind his pads between the tackles." - Bleacher Report Scouting
Trey Benson, Florida State
2023 stats: 13 games, 906 yards, 14 touchdowns
What's to like: Benson was a load to bring down for the Seminoles, running with power and a low center of gravity. He also had the highest pass-blocking grade (84.6) in the running back draft class, according to Pro Football Focus. After returning from a major knee injury during his freshman year at Oregon, Benson has rushed for over 900 yards the past two seasons and could be a solid Day 2 or 3 running back selection.
What they're saying: "I don't think it's a stretch to say the knee injury Benson suffered in 2020 will hurt his stock, but as far as what he put up at Florida State, Benson is as good a running back as you'll find in this draft class. A whole heap of teams could use a violent north-south runner just like him. I'm a big fan of what Benson did over the last two years. It'll just be a matter of how teams feel about the knee to know how long he'll stay on the board." – Jack Gaffney, Third Down Thursdays
Blake Corum, Michigan
2023 stats: 15 games, 1,245 yards, 27 touchdowns
What's to like: Corum displayed quick feet, excellent vision and explosiveness helping the Wolverines win a national championship. The Ravens are familiar with players who played at Michigan for Jim Harbaugh, Head Coach John Harbaugh's brother. He was Michigan's bell-cow running back the past three years, amassing a whopping 56 rushing touchdowns. Corum's ability to slither through holes and bounce outside could be a nice addition to Baltimore's backfield.
What they're saying: "Corum, who suffered a knee injury in November of 2022, reminds me of Nick Chubb when he was coming out of Georgia. Despite needing time to regain his full explosiveness after suffering a serious knee injury, Chubb bounced back to star in college and has now made four Pro Bowls in the NFL. While Chubb possesses a larger frame than the two-time Big Ten Running Back of the Year, they are both north-south runners who are efficient with their movements in tight quarters and when cutting in the open field." – Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Bucky Irving, Oregon
2023 stats: 14 games, 1,180 yards, 11 touchdowns, 56 catches for 413 yards
What's to like: In addition to being an elusive runner, Irving offers a dual threat as an effective pass-catching back. Teams may worry about his ability to handle a heavy workload in the NFL, but the Ravens have been using a running back by committee approach, which could help Irving be an effective back in their offense.
What they're saying: "There are some teams in desperate need of a playmaker out of the backfield, and Bucky Irving is a great target for those teams on late day two or early day three of the NFL draft. While he may be best suited to be the 1b in an offense, he's the perfect mold of the modern scat back." – Mike Kashuba, Last Word on Sports
Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
2023 stats: 12 games, 1013 yards, 4 touchdowns
What's to like: Wright's draft stock has gone up after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Wright had big-time performances against strong SEC competition. He's expected to be one of the fastest backs at the combine and a strong workout could make him one of the first running backs off the board.
What they're saying: "In today's NFL, explosive plays are paramount on offense, and Jaylen Wright does a great job flipping the field for the offense; Wright had 34 explosive runs, 43 missed tackles forced, and averaged over nine yards a carry in five games through the 2023 season. Wright is explosive with breakaway speed, light feet, and the mentality to run through opposing tacklers." – Nick Falato, si.com