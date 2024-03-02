Five Running Back Prospects to Know

With Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins pending free agents, and Keaton Mitchell recovering from knee surgery, the Ravens will be addressing the running back room this offseason. While a running back may not come off the board in Round 1, here are some Day 2 running back candidates who could intrigue the Ravens:

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

What's to like: Allen is a bruising runner who does most of his damage between the tackles. He has deceptive speed, but breaking tackles is his bread and butter. He scored at least 11 rushing touchdowns in three college seasons and is excellent picking up tough yards. He could be the physical back Baltimore is looking for should Edwards depart in free agency.

What they're saying: "Braelon Allen is a tank of a running back, for better and for worse. Allen rocks a rare build at 6'2" and 245 pounds, and he gets the most out of that size and strength. He plays with a wide base and impressive balance, allowing him to stay on his feet through all kinds of tackle attempts. He also has the power in his legs to consistently push the pile and fall forward through contact to pick up those extra bits of hidden yardage. Allen fully understands who he is as a runner as well. You rarely see him dance around or look to bounce plays. He's a no-nonsense runner who is decisive and plays behind his pads between the tackles." - Bleacher Report Scouting