Converted Defensive Lineman Patrick Ricard Reacts to First Touchdown

The Ravens really liked what they saw from Ricard as a defensive lineman early this summer. He was big, nimble for his size and, above all else, physical.

With a ton of depth on the defensive line and a need for another mauling blocker in Greg Roman's run scheme, the Ravens converted Ricard to fullback, where he has replaced departed Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk, who signed with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

"When I first signed here, I just wanted to make the team. If they wanted me for my effort, they were going to get that," Ricard said.

"I never thought I'd be the fullback for the Ravens. If you told me that my sophomore year of high school, I wouldn't have believed that. I just scored a touchdown today, and it's unbelievable."

Ricard said the Ravens ran the touchdown play in practice a lot. They also ran it just five minutes earlier when tight end Benjamin Watson found himself wide open for a 1-yard touchdown.

The second time, it was Ricard who found himself with no defenders around him. When the Ravens called the play, Watson was on the sideline and knew either Nick Boyle or Ricard was going to get the pass his way.

"I'm super excited for him," Watson said. "He knew nothing about offense. We've taught him so much, and he's absorbing it."

Sunday's touchdown may not be his last time on the other end of a pass either.

"There was really no doubt in our minds that he would catch it if we threw it to him," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "That play has been in the whole season. We have other plays for him that are in, too, so stay tuned. He has good hands. He is really a pretty darn good athlete. He is a weapon; a newfound weapon."

Asked whether he views himself as more of an offensive or defensive player now, Ricard smiled. After scoring a touchdown, he has to go with offense, though he did point out that he's still an extremely rare two-way NFL player. Ricard lined up on defense for the final play of the game.