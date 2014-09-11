Cool Joe: A Respected Leader

The "kid" has now been winning NFL games for six-plus years. He has the most regular season victories (62) by a starting quarterback in the first six seasons of his career. Joe has produced the most wins (71, including playoffs) by an NFL starting quarterback since 2008, his rookie season, and is the only starting quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons (2008-12). And, of course, he earned the Super Bowl XLVII MVP award.

His body of work is what Ravens fans love; his cool and calm disposition is what they have come to embrace. Flacco has not missed a start in his career, while re-writing the franchise's record books. Yet, Flacco is still the same guy that poses for photos and engages with Ravens fans while out with his family, endearing Joe to the blue collar Baltimore community.

For nearly two decades, there was a towering, ever-present Ravens leader with Ray Lewis. When he retired, there were questions about who would fill that that void and what leadership style would be employed. Flacco, along with other veterans, took the reins.

When asked about the discussion of leadership and how one should lead, Flacco leaned back in his chair and smiled, and in his typical low-key manner, firmly declared: "Leadership starts with being a person that people can trust and a person that people see every day doing their job at the highest level.

"I think everybody has a different way of doing it. Sometimes the best leaders are people that aren't necessarily looking to be that guy, but because they are the way they are, they've kind of been lifted by their peers and rise up to be that guy. Everybody around them has so much respect for them and can see what that guy is going to do for them."

Over the years, Joe has earned respect from his teammates and peers and has led in his own way.

"Obviously, I'm not the most outspoken person. I think at some point, everybody has to be able to voice their opinion in some way. If you're going to be the leader, you have to get the message across to everybody in that locker room. But, like I said, I think without the trust, you can say whatever you want, but it's not going to mean anything. The real key foundation to all that stuff is the trust and being able to perform when it comes down to it."

And "Cool Joe," as Suggs also calls him, has performed on the biggest and brightest stage. But his signature style has never changed. Flacco believes that you earn a leadership role, as does his close friend and teammate, Dennis Pitta.