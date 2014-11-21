Cornerback Asa Jackson Returning To Practice





Reinforcements are on their way.

Ravens cornerback Asa Jackson returned to practice on Friday.

Jackson was placed on the injured reserve – designated to return list on Oct. 8 due to a "very severely sprained toe," according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Jackson must sit out eight weeks due to the rules of the list, meaning he can't play until Week 14 in Miami. A player can return to practice, however, after six weeks. Thus, Jackson will have time to get back into playing shape.

Jackson only went through individual drills on Friday to ease back into practice.

"I felt good," Jackson said afterwards. "Pain free for the most part. Hopefully I won't have any more setbacks and be ready to go when my time is here."

It's too early now to tell if Jackson will be ready to face the Dolphins, but that's the goal.

"You've got to knock a little bit of the rust off," Jackson said. "That's why I have a couple weeks of practice. Hopefully I'll be able to do that and be back out there at the level I was before."

Returning Jackson would be big for the Ravens secondary, especially since starting cornerback Jimmy Smith (foot) is lost for the season.

Jackson could possibly replace Anthony Levine as a starting cornerback once he returns to game action. Or he could work in a rotation with Levine and recently-signed Danny Gorrer.* *

Jackson was playing well for the Ravens this season before he suffered the injury. He started four of five games with Lardarius Webb sidelined and logged 19 tackles and one pass defensed.