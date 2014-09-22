Cornerback Asa Jackson's Blocked Field Goal Changed The Game





"There's going to be struggles no matter what, every single game," Jackson said. "I think one of the best things about the Ravens, we've got a team and an organization that doesn't know the definition of giving up. Today, I think that we showed that."

Jackson credited Special Teams Coordinator Jerry Rosburg with putting him in a good position for the block. Rosburg worked with Jackson during the week to change his footwork at the line of scrimmage during field goal coverage, and then he called to block on Jackson's side.

"The crazy thing was that coach changed my stance in the middle of the week on the blocks and it ended up working out," Jackson said. "I saw the ball go and I just ran and jumped, and luckily it looked like Billy kicked it low and I was able to get a piece of it."

The blocked field goal swung the momentum, and helped set up kicker Justin Tucker's game-winner later in the quarter.

"That was huge because you definitely thought, 'OK now we have the chance to come back and give our offense the ball with a chance to score some points,'" said Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.

The block was the first of Jackson's career, and the second of the season for the Ravens. The Ravens also blocked a field goal in the opener when safety Jeromy Miles got his hands on an attempt by Nugent.

Coming into Sunday's game, the Ravens hadn't blocked a kick since 2009.