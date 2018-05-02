Cornerback Marlon Humphrey Eager to Reunite With Former Alabama Teammate

"That's what they were teasing me about once they drafted me – talking about Marlon – like, 'Are you still faster than him?' and stuff like that," Averett said. "It's just going to be like old times."

The fact that Averett fell to the fourth round was a bit surprising, and he could turn out to be a steal with pick No. 118. Cornerbacks who start for two years on the best college team in the country typically come off the board before the middle rounds

At 5-foot-11, 183 pounds, he's slightly undersized. But that size didn't limit him in college, and he showed his blazing speed at the NFL Scouting Combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

Averett will compete for a spot in a crowded secondary, and he could turn out to be a bargain if he and Humphrey can replicate what they did in their college days.