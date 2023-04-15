50 Words or Less: Cornerback Remains the Spot to Fill

The Odell Beckham Jr. signing was the news of the week, but there are other pressing matters with the NFL draft still less than two weeks away.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less:

The Ravens want to go into the draft with as few glaring needs as possible. Wide receiver has been addressed, at least for 2023. Cornerback remains the spot. The Ravens drafted a pair of fourth-round corners last year, so they don't need depth so much as a starter.

Baltimore could still sign a veteran (Rock Ya-Sin reportedly came for a visit about a month ago), which would ease the need for taking a cornerback with its first pick. The Ravens may have to create more cap space to do so, but I expect they're still in that market.