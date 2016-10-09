Cornerback Shareece Wright Inactive Versus Redskins

Oct 09, 2016 at 04:38 AM
The Ravens have scratched starting cornerback Shareece Wright for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Washington Redskins. He experienced back spasms recently.

It's unknown who will take Wright's spot. It could be Will Davis, who is active for the first time this season, Sheldon Price or veteran Jerraud Powers. The Ravens have flexibility at the position.

The Ravens will also be without rookie left tackle and No. 6-overall pick Ronnie Stanley for a second straight game. Baltimore could start James Hurst or move rookie fourth-round pick Alex Lewis to left tackle.

Stanley has been dealing with a foot injury that has held him out of practice the past two weeks. He's said he feels he could play, but the decision is up to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens have two other first-time scratches in a pair of rookies. Outside linebacker and second-round pick Kamalei Correa and fourth-round rookie Chris Moore will both sit for the first time. Correa has yet to make an impact on defense or special teams, and Moore had a critical drop last Sunday in a loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Recently added tight ends Darren Waller and Dan Brown are both active, and expected to help turn around a special teams unit that has given up long punt returns in back-to-back games.

Baltimore's other inactives are safety Marqueston Huff, who was signed this week, and rookie outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who is sitting for the second straight game.

The Redskins scratched starting cornerback Breshaud Breeland, cornerback Dashaun Phillips, defensive end Anthony Lanier, safety/linebacker Su'a Cravens, wide receiver Josh Doctson, tackle Vinston Painter and quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

