Get to Know Cornerbacks in This Year's Draft

While offensive line, wide receivers and pass rushers have dominated the pre-draft chatter around Baltimore, the cornerback depth in this year's draft gives the Ravens a chance to address a position they always prioritize.

"I think it's a solid class," General Manager Eric DeCosta said during Tuesday's pre-draft press conference. "There are some players who can come in right away and probably compete to start for us. We would love to add a talented corner at some point in the draft whether that's first round or second round or third round.

"You never have enough due to injuries and different things – guys will break down through the course of the season. Our depth has always been tested in the secondary. So, yes, if we have a chance to draft a corner this year, you can count on us doing that."

Here are 10 draft prospects who may be on Baltimore's radar:

Nate Wiggins, Clemson

2023 stats: 10 games, 29 tackles, 6 passed defended, 2 interceptions