Get to Know Cornerbacks in This Year's Draft

While offensive line, wide receivers and pass rushers have dominated the pre-draft chatter around Baltimore, the cornerback depth in this year's draft gives the Ravens a chance to address a position they always prioritize.
"I think it's a solid class," General Manager Eric DeCosta said during Tuesday's pre-draft press conference. "There are some players who can come in right away and probably compete to start for us. We would love to add a talented corner at some point in the draft whether that's first round or second round or third round.
"You never have enough due to injuries and different things – guys will break down through the course of the season. Our depth has always been tested in the secondary. So, yes, if we have a chance to draft a corner this year, you can count on us doing that."
Here are 10 draft prospects who may be on Baltimore's radar:
Nate Wiggins, Clemson
2023 stats: 10 games, 29 tackles, 6 passed defended, 2 interceptions
Why he may fit: There's no question Wiggins has the speed to keep up with the NFL's swiftest receivers. He ran the second-fastest 40 at the Combine (4.28) behind Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (4.21). At 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, Wiggins also has the size and wingspan to matchup with bigger wide receivers. He may be off the board at No. 30, and could be hard to pass up if he's still there.
Cooper DeJean, Iowa
2023 stats: 10 games, 26 tackles, 5 passes defended, 2 interceptions
Why he may fit: DeJean fits the multi-position skillset that the Ravens love in their secondary. He can play safety, outside corner and slot corner and was one of the top defensive playmakers in college football. DeJean could be a top 20 pick, but Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has mocked him to the Ravens.
"Because good players fall in their lap," Jeremiah said on "The Lounge" podcast. "That's what happens. Good players from Iowa, which even made more sense.
"You're talking about someone who's versatile. He literally can play any position in the secondary. I like him best when you can use him as a big nickel. A lot of the things that Kyle Hamilton does, ironically, he can do."
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passes defended, 0 interceptions
Why he may fit: Rakestraw was one of the top man-to-man corners in the country despite playing most of the season with a core muscle injury that required surgery in December. At 6-0, 188 pounds, Rakestraw is viewed as someone capable of defending both outside and in the slot. He's also expected to be a first-round pick.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
2023 stats: 9 games, 35 tackles, 4 passed defended, 1 interception
Why he may fit: The Ravens love drafting Alabama players, and McKinstry could join Marlon Humphrey and Jalyn Armour-Davis as the third former Crimson Tide corner in Baltimore's secondary. He's a physical corner which also fits Baltimore's style. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had the Ravens taking McKinstry in his latest mock draft.
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
2023 stats: 14 games, 37 tackles, 8 passes defended, 0 interceptions
Why he may fit: Lassiter is a physical corner who didn't allow a touchdown as the nearest defender in coverage last season. As a three-year starter in the SEC, Lassiter has been battled tested and was a key member of a national championship defense. He's a player that Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken is very familiar with from their days together at Georgia.
T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
2023 stats: 12 games, 44 tackles, 7 passes defended, 2 interceptions
Why he may fit: Many mock drafts predict that Tampa will fall into the second round. If that happens, he could be a superb Day 2 value pick as a cornerback who could add to the Ravens' depth. At 6-foot-1, Tampa did a superb job in college battling for contested catches against potent Big-12 passing attacks.
Mike Sainristil, Michigan
2023 stats: 15 games, 44 tackles, 6 passes defended, 6 interceptions
Why he may fit: He has outstanding ball skills and is a slot cornerback willing to mix it up as a run defender, like former Ravens cornerback Tavon Young. If the Ravens decide they need another slot defender to join Arthur Maulet, Kyle Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey, Sainristil could be their target.
Max Melton, Rutgers
2023 stats: 12 games, 32 tackles, 6 passes defended, 3 interceptions
Why he may fit: Melton showed off his athleticism at the Combine and had impressive film against Big 10 heavyweights like Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. He'll likely be a Day 2 pick, but if he falls into Day 3, he's the type of physical cornerback the Ravens could pounce on.
Andru Phillips, Kentucky
2023 stats: 12 games, 47 tackles, 5 passes defended, 0 interceptions
Why he may fit: He has the skillset to play the slot and is another tough cornerback willing to defend the run. While he's not projected to be a Day 1 pick, he could be a value pick in Day 3 after the Ravens address other positions.
Cam Hart, Notre Dame
2023 stats: 12 games, 21 tackles, 4 passes defended, 0 interceptions
Why he could fit: Hart is a talented player and a friend of Hamilton's from their days playing together at Notre Dame. Hart's 6-foot-3 frame gives him an edge against taller receivers, and he's an aggressive tackler who had three forced fumbles last season. Hamilton would give the Ravens another young, athletic corner capable of lining up in different positions.