Practice Report: Cornerbacks Step Up After Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Early

It was a strong practice for several cornerbacks who stepped up on Wednesday after Rock Ya-Sin departed early with an injury.

Newly acquired Arthur Maulet seized the opportunity for more reps, intercepting a pass intended for Tylan Wallace and effectively blanketing wide receivers throughout practice. Maulet spent the past two seasons as the Steelers' primary nickel corner and the 30-year-old veteran is making a quick adjustment to Baltimore's defensive scheme after signing last week.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey got a gift interception when a pass from Lamar Jackson deflected off Nelson Agholor's hands right into Humphrey's arms. Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was also active in coverage, getting valuable action and looking healthy after being hampered by a hip injury as a rookie.

Perhaps the best defensive play of practice was made by safety/cornerback Brandon Stephens, who ran stride-for-stride with speedy Devin Duvernay to break up a long pass 50 yards downfield. The corners needed to be on point Wednesday because Jackson had perhaps his sharpest day of training camp throwing the football.

"I think he's looked very good at that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said, commenting on Jackson's accuracy and velocity. "We do measure that. He's throwing the ball really well."

In other practice highlights: