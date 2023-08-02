Presented by

Practice Report: Cornerbacks Step Up After Rock Ya-Sin Leaves Early

Aug 02, 2023 at 06:19 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: WR Tylan Wallace, CB Arthur Maulet

It was a strong practice for several cornerbacks who stepped up on Wednesday after Rock Ya-Sin departed early with an injury.

Newly acquired Arthur Maulet seized the opportunity for more reps, intercepting a pass intended for Tylan Wallace and effectively blanketing wide receivers throughout practice. Maulet spent the past two seasons as the Steelers' primary nickel corner and the 30-year-old veteran is making a quick adjustment to Baltimore's defensive scheme after signing last week.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey got a gift interception when a pass from Lamar Jackson deflected off Nelson Agholor's hands right into Humphrey's arms. Second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis was also active in coverage, getting valuable action and looking healthy after being hampered by a hip injury as a rookie.

Perhaps the best defensive play of practice was made by safety/cornerback Brandon Stephens, who ran stride-for-stride with speedy Devin Duvernay to break up a long pass 50 yards downfield. The corners needed to be on point Wednesday because Jackson had perhaps his sharpest day of training camp throwing the football.

"I think he's looked very good at that," Head Coach John Harbaugh said, commenting on Jackson's accuracy and velocity. "We do measure that. He's throwing the ball really well."

In other practice highlights:

  • Inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips intercepted Josh Johnson for the second straight day. Phillips also forced a fumble when he knocked the ball away from fullback Ben Mason after he caught a pass in the flat. A special teams standout, Phillips played just one defensive snap last season. Could he earn more this season?
  • Despite the potential touchdown pass that slipped away in the end zone, Agholor put together another strong practice and beat Humphrey on a deep route for a long completion. Agholor also showed his concentration by hauling in a pass in the corner of the end zone after Humphrey had tipped it. With Odell Beckham Jr. getting a veteran day off , Humphrey and Agholor matched up often and had some competitive duals.
  • The tight ends got a steady diet of work and Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar all enjoy being fed, working the middle of the field for intermediate completions.
  • Rookie outside linebacker Tavius Robinson was hard to move off the ball and flashed into the backfield on several plays. He's had a strong start to camp.
  • Zay Flowers continued to cook, gaining separation from cornerbacks during one-on-one drills. Flowers' quick moves drew cheers from the crowd.
  • Defensive back Kevon Seymour protested that Flowers pushed off to get open during one drill, and a fan in the stands yelled, "That was a push-off." Seymour took off his helmet, looked at the fan and smiled, and both Seymour and Flowers started laughing. Later in one-on-ones, Seymour also got physical with Flowers, tying him up at the line of scrimmage before he could use his quickness to escape.
  • Former Ravens Special Teams Coach/Assistant Head Coach Jerry Rosburg was a very hands-on presence during special teams drills, coaching up players and walking them through techniques. Harbaugh said Rosburg would spend the next week in camp. Rosburg also spent time on the sideline talking to his daughter, Assistant to the Head Coach Megan Rosburg.
  • Practice concluded with a slip-and-slide drill, with veterans spraying rookies with a hose as they tried to recover a wet football. Jackson, Humphrey, All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith, and Kevin Zeitler were among the veterans who took immense pleasure drenching their teammates.

