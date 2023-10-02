Late for Work: Could the Ravens Run Away with the AFC North?

Baltimore Beatdown’s Josh Reed: "Second-year punter Jordan Stout was also a dangerous weapon on special teams with the way he surgically placed three punts inside the Browns' 20-yard line."

Concern for Injuries Hampers All-Around Domination

Pundits found little to critique on Sunday for the Ravens. The offense, defense, coaching,comma] and special teams all outperformed the Browns. But it came with another injury cost that has [Hensley and Walker concerned after watching tackle Morgan Moses exit the field with an injury needing an MRI.

"Stock down after the win: Baltimore's offensive line, which committed four penalties in the first half; in addition, right tackle Morgan Moses left the game with a shoulder injury," Hensley wrote. "This is just more bad news for Baltimore, which hasn't had left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) for the past three games."

"We saw glimpses of a scarier world for the Ravens' franchise player when Garrett spun past Mekari for a sack just before halftime and Ogbo Okoronkwo glided around Faalele's outside shoulder for another in the second half," Walker wrote. "Mekari is a valuable utility lineman, and Faalele flashed improved fitness and technique during training camp, but the Ravens aren't designed to face the world's best pass rushers without the guys who are making a combined $29 million this year to protect Jackson."

All Three Ravens Coordinators Named Future Head Coach Candidates

Each year, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr devises a list of future NFL head coaching candidates from all 32 organizations. This year, all three Ravens coordinators were named candidates.

Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald

"I spoke with Leslie Frazier, the former Vikings head coach and longtime Bills defensive coordinator about Macdonald," Orr wrote. "Frazier says: 'Mike has the ability to disarm and not make anyone feel uncomfortable. He can handle every situation individually. I can see him being able to stand in front of a team because of his ability to relate.'"

The NFL of late has headed in the direction of offensive coordinators becoming head coaches more frequently due to the desire to, well, score points. According to Frazier (by way of Orr), that shouldn't be a problem for a Macdonald-led team.

"One last nugget: Frazier said when the pair worked together in Baltimore, Macdonald was in charge of suggesting pressures for the team to use on third downs, one of the hallmarks of the chaotic Ravens defense. Through that process, Macdonald exhibited a great knowledge of 'offensive intent,' meaning that, despite his defensive background, he was well versed in what was happening on the other side of the ball."

Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

His first stint in the NFL produced top-ranked passing units before he went back to college football and devised back-to-back championship title winning offenses. No surprise to see Monken based on those accolades, let alone him helping to concoct an offense around Jackson that's finding touchdowns in the red zone at a superior rate to seasons prior.

"Monken, 57, is a coaching lifer who started his career with Southern Miss back in 1989," Orr wrote. "He has received NFL head coaching interviews in the past and has helped transform Baltimore's offense into a more multifaceted attack. Monken was last in the pro game from 2016 to '19, when Tampa Bay twice led the NFL in passing yards behind Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Monken spent the past three seasons at Georgia, helping lead the school to national titles in '21 and '22."

Special Teams Coordinator Chris Horton

It may be a more challenging path to head coaching for Horton than Monken or Macdonald, notes Orr, who cites most inside the business stating teams are wary of hiring them. However, Orr argues against said thinking.

"My argument against that theory is to look at the Bengals. Both Brian Callahan and Lou Anarumo have remained in Cincinnati due to the ebbs and flows of a coaching cycle years after the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl. Horton's own head coach, John Harbaugh, has had tenured offensive and defensive coordinators throughout his career. One agent who does not rep Horton called him an 'amazing human.' The 38-year-old has been with the Ravens since 2014."